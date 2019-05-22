‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Thrown off When Beau Chris Marek Bonds With Ex Matt

Amy Roloff wasn’t quite sure what to think when boyfriend Chris Marek and ex-husband Matt Roloff out of the blue decided to spend a day bonding over farm equipment.

In Tuesday’s Little People, Big World, Roloff was thrown for a loop when, after son Zach and daughter-in-law Tori’s housewarming party, Marek and her former husband had made plans to drive tractors and spend some one-on-one time together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“At first, I was a little like, ‘OK what’s going on here,’” she admitted to the camera. “I was worried about do each of them know what the expectations are of the other here?”

While Marek offered to cancel if their plans made Roloff uncomfortable, she explained that it struck her more as odd than something she actively didn’t want.

“I’m not really nervous exactly,” she added. “I, of course, trust Chris, but Matt always has something on his mind that will come out as a surprise. I would definitely love to be invisible and a part of the conversation between the two of them on that tractor.”

For Marek, spending time with his serious girlfriend’s ex-husband was just a natural part of moving the family and the farm forward.

“The whole farm and the whole family dynamic around here just works so much better if everyone gets along and there aren’t any awkward feelings or bad blood,” he said of his motives.

He added, “I’m sure she might have questions in her head what stories we might be sharing, but Roloff doesn’t have anything to worry about.”

While Marek admitted there was some “unpleasantness” between Roloff and her former husband, Matt, the two burgeoning buds looked to be having a great time driving tractors out on the farm, hardly even bringing up their shared partner in the process.

“I’d say Chris is easy to like and I’m very, very happy that Amy found Chris,” Matt said after their day together, adding he was happy to eliminate any “weird tension” that existed in their “evolving family.”

“I think this farm is big enough where everyone can get along,” Roloff said in the end. “I don’t want it to turn into a place where, ‘Oops, sorry I’m going to leave the farm because Matt and [girlfriend Caryn Chandler] are here or something of that craziness.”

“But that doesn’t mean they suddenly have to be best friends,” she added with a smirk.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC