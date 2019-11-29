‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Celebrates Thanksgiving Dinner With Kids, Molly and Jacob in Festive Photo

Amy Roloff is grateful to celebrate Thanksgiving with her brood. The Little People, Big World star took to Instagram to share a photo of some of her family members gathered round the table on Thursday. In the snap, Roloff smiles with her son-in-law, Joel Silvius, her daughter, Molly, her daughter-in-law, Isabel Rock, and her son, Jacob Roloff.

Although Roloff, 55, was sad to be spending the holiday without her fiancé, Chris Marek, she sent love to him and his family in Idaho.

“Thanksgiving Day dinner. So thankful for my kids and family – far and near and so much more. I miss Chris not being here- he’s with his family in Idaho,” she captioned the photo. “this day, especially, helps remind me to be thankful everyday. I hope you all had a wonderful day. Love to you all.”

Rock, who married Jacob Roloff in September, complimented her mother-in-law on the meal in the comments section of the post.

“So yummy. So full. Thank you. Love you,” Rock wrote with a red heart emoji.

Many of Roloff’s 1 million followers took to the comments section to wish her a happy Thanksgiving.

“Happy Thankgiving roloff family…have a blessed evening,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Love you, Amy. Happy Thanksgiving to you and family,” someone else said.

“Beautiful family,” another wrote.

Some Little People, Big World fans were surprised to see Roloff’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff, spend Thanksgiving on a trip without his longtime girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, or his family. He and his friend Ty traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where Matt reflected on all the blessings in his life.

Alongside a photo of himself and his friend smiling for the camera, Matt wrote, “I didn’t want the day to slip by without sharing an important story of mine. I was reflecting on my life and how Thankful I am for my expanding family and all the Wonderful amazing people in my life.”

He explained of his holiday plans, “I’m in Cabo San Lucas enjoying some serious warm sunshine with my travel buddy Ty (Caryn is in Arizona with her family). Ty and I will be headed there to catch up in a few days.. We are hoping there are some leftovers :).”

The TLC personality continued, “Today however, I’m reminded of a song that my parents taught me as a very small child. …’This little light of mine… I’m gonna let it shine… this little light of mine… I’m gonna let it shine .. let it shine.. let it shine’ …. (everyday) all the time!!” he added to his followers, advising them to download a version from their favorite artists for a special smile.

“That songs is a mantra music tune I continue to try to live by every day,” he continued of the song’s significance. “I just played it for Ty and he got emotional because it’s such a powerful simple message that demonstrates the power God can have in your life helping You in shining Your light… Its not often easy but today is a great time to remember to shine Your Light everywhere You go…. I’m shining mine.. I hope You are too!!”

Photo credit: David Livingston / Contributor / Getty