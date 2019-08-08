‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Shares ‘Afternoon Delight’ Photo With Beau Chris Marek

Amy Roloff is spending quality time with boyfriend Chris Marek, embracing some “afternoon delight” that’s completely on the innocent side, the Little People, Big World star assures. Sharing a black and white selfie of herself and Marek outside of a pizza restaurant, the TLC star reflected on taking time for relaxation in the middle of the craziness of the day.

“Afternoon delight … taking a rare moment in the middle of the day just to hang out, at one of my favorite places downtown Hillsboro [Pizzario], [with] Chris and talk, appreciate each other and the day,” she captioned the photo. “It was wonderful! All about making moments to gather…”

Fans loved the cute moment for the couple, but did take to the comments to ask Roloff about the accidental euphemism that slipped into her caption.

“Afternoon Delight!? haha,” one fan wrote, earning a response from Roloff alongside a laughing emoji, “now now… that didn’t happen.”

“It’s in a song but can’t remember all the words,” she added to another fan asking about the caption. “Anyway… ‘that didn’t happen.’”

The Little People, Big World couple has been together for more than two years now, and Roloff told Us Weekly earlier this year that she’s not ruling out walking down the aisle again following her divorce from first husband, Matt Roloff.

“I would definitely love to get married one day,” she said. “But it’s not something that I’m intentionally pursuing.”

“If I say yes, then that means my whole heart, everything is into it,” she explained. “I do think [marriage] is forever.”

Marek added of the possibility of marriage, “I’ve seen a lot of failed marriages, a lot of divorces, in my family. All my siblings, my mother. I mean, I saw a lot of examples of people that loved each other but could not live with each other. But I’m certainly not against marriage — I never thought I’d be this age and still single.”

