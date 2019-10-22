‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Reported Reaction to ‘Transitioning off the Farm’ Revealed

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff did not participate in Roloff Farms’ famous pumpkin season, instead leaving ex-husband Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, to lead the festivities. Even though she was left out of the fun, Roloff is reportedly not too disappointed. In fact, she has already come to terms with leaving the farm behind.

“Amy is in acceptance about transitioning off the farm,” a source told Radar Online Monday. “She’s really come a long way.”

The source added that “part of her will always be hurt” by the way her relationship with Matt ended, but, “She’s found someone new. She’s moved on.”

Roloff is missing out on the fun at Roloff Farms because she is spending more time in Michigan. She traveled back to her home state for her mother Patricia Knight’s memorial service and decided to spend more time with her father, Gordon Knight. Roloff broke the news in an emotional Instagram post, alongside a photo of herself with fiance Chris Marek.

“Today I’m heading to Michigan for my Mom’s memorial on Thursday and to say goodbye to her And grateful to be with my Dad for a little bit afterwards,” Roloff wrote on Sunday. “I’m torn with my emotions. I miss her so much and at the same time happy she’s not in pain anymore and with the Lord. I’ll miss Chris while I’m gone but so glad he’ll be coming out to be with me for the service and My kids too.”

Roloff continued, “It’s a kind of mixed emotions for my heart kind of day. I’m sad and yet I know I’m blessed in many ways and I’m so thankful for life and moments. Remember to be kind and let others know you love them every day. Life is but a moment and let’s collect as many as we can while doing our best to live life.”

Roloff’s mother died at a Michigan hospital on Sept. 24 with Gordon Knight by her side. She was 86 years old.

Knight was diagnosed with a bone infection, a few days after production on Little People, Big World Season 19 finished.

“My mom isn’t doing so well and I need to see them. Every moment is precious the older I get and the older they get…. Like the old days I’m going to make dinner for them. This Michigan girl is coming home,” Roloff revealed in June.

In another Instagram post this month, Roloff appeared to confirm she was moving off the Roloff farm for good. One Instagram user asked her if she was still living there.

“Yes but not for long [we’ll] see what Matt and I can decide on about the farmhouse,” Roloff replied.

The real estate arrangement between Matt and Roloff has been a major plot point in recent episodes of LPBW and since their 2016 divorce. In June, Matt explained that Roloff was only selling him one side of the farm and she would continue to live in the main house until she wanted to leave.

“She will remain in her house (and on the farm) and 1/2 owner of our original farm until she decides to leave… At that time we will jointly work to sell the side she lives on together,” Matt wrote in June. “This may happen in the future but it’s not happening yet!”

