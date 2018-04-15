‘Little People, Big World’ Fans Blame Amy Roloff for Matt Feeling ‘Down’

Some Little People, Big World fans have taken to Instagram to bash Amy Roloff for alleged misdeeds against her ex-husband, Matt Roloff.

The backlash began when Matt took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to let fans know about one of the hobbies he embraces when he’s feeling under the weather.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Whenever I’m feeling a bit down — I go bond with with my barn wood collection,” Matt captioned the video, which showed him touring through a collection of woods in a shed.

Despite there seeming to not being that major of an issue, fans were worried about the Roloff family patriarch. As InTouch Weekly reports, the bit in the caption about “feeling a bit down,” caused fans of the TLC reality series to strike out at his ex-wife and her boyfriend, Chris Marek.

“Amy should be more grateful that you have created a wonderful legacy for your children and grandchildren,” one fan wrote. “Also I cant stand seeing so much about Amy and her friends. [Enough] of Amy and her attitude!! Hang in there Matt!”

Another supporter commented, “Amy is just buying Chris’ love. Amy is is rude, disrespectful toward you. Someone needs to knock her down a few pedestals.”

Some fans did also express their worries for Matt without bashing his ex.

“We all go through ups and downs,” one supporter wrote. “Think of your grandbabies… now that’s great therapy buddy.”

Matt has previously opened about occasional spats with Amy and the accompanying emotions that come with them.

“Coexisting with Amy has its ups and downs, still living 500 feet apart,” Matt said on Little People, Big World. “You know, there’s good days and bad days and we just take it day by day.”

Amy also recently reflected on these same ups and downs in one of the latest Little People, Big World episodes.

“Even though it’s a challenge with Matt and I living on the farm together, being divorced but still business partners, we are still doing our best to communicate with one another,” Amy said. “I’m not sure for me if it will ever be as easy as I like to talk to him, whether it be business or otherwise, but we do make sure that if we’re having a family gathering that we both each know about it.”

Little People, Big World is currently in the midst of its 18th season. New episodes air every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.