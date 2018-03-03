‘Little People, Big World’ Amy Roloff’s Fans Ruin Sweet Photo With Comments About Her Appearance

Amy Roloff was having a pleasant time with boyfriend Chris Marek before her fans ruined it with unkind comments on a cute social media post.

The couple is in Idaho visiting Marek’s family, where they also got to do some fun activities in the snow, particularly riding around in snowmobiles.

“What a blast! Went to ID to visit Chris’ family and go snowmobiling. Just beautiful,” Amy wrote on her Instagram caption.

While the photo was praised by many of the Little People, Big World star’s followers, Radar Online reports few people couldn’t help but comment on Roloff’s appearance.

“[Amy] needs her [teeth] done now. She can afford it! Her teeth are awful,” one user said. “Her teeth look like horse teeth.”

“I always thought that myself,” another user commented.

A few other followers thought it was rude of the person to criticize the reality star’s looks and immediately called her out. One person tried to explain to her that the reason why Amy looks that way is because of her condition.

“Achondroplasia is a disability you fool. It [affects] facial features. [By] the way, your eyebrows are hideous. Fix them ASAP,” a user said.

Achondroplasia is defined as a bone growth disorder, which causes dwarfism. As with the case of Roloff, the body is of normal size but the arms and legs are shorter. The disorder also causes deformities of the skull and face, including enlarged head, depressed nasal bridge, and a condition that affects the lower jaw making it look like its protruding.

“Another woman shaming a fellow gal on social media? What comes around goes around,” the user continued to the follower critical of Amy’s teeth.

“Not shaming. Get over it. Her teeth can easily be redone,” the follower persisted.

A few other followers chimed in and shared their disbelief over the person’s rudeness.

“For the life of me I do not understand why people have to be so mean. What ever happened to ‘polite’ and ‘do unto others…’ and ‘if you don’t have anything nice to say…’I am so sick of posted negativity,” another user interjected.