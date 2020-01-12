‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Reveals First Photo With New Grandson Bode

Little People Big World star Amy Roloff celebrated welcoming a new grandchild in a heartwarming Instagram post Saturday. Roloff shared pictures with Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff‘s new baby, Bode James Rolloff, who was born on Wednesday. The couple announced the birth of their second child on Friday.

“I’m a grandma again!” Roloff wrote, alongside a trio of photos with Bode. “I’m over the moon happy to meet Bode James (Jeremy & Audrey’s baby boy). He was born Jan 8th and is adorable. He is healthy and Audrey is doing great and so is the proud Daddy.”

“Wow! 4 grandkids,” Roloff added. “What a wonderful way to start the new year off. I’m thankful and blessed and my heart is full of so much more love.”

The TLC star included the hashtags “love my family,” “grandma love,” “love my grandkids,” “love my kids,” “story of Amy R and Chris [Marek],” “Amy Roloff’s Second Act,” “thankfully blessed,” “praying mom” and “praying grandma.”

The photo quickly earned hundreds of comments from fans.

“Congratulations Amy,” one fan wrote. “I’m so happy you’re happy and your family is doing so wonderfully and you are too say hi to Chris and God bless you all.”

“CONGRATULATIONS God bless you ALL,” another fan wrote.

“You and your family are beautiful!” another wrote. “Have an amazing New Year! Can’t wait to see your home!”

On Friday, Roloff’s son Jeremy and his wife, Audrey, announced Bode’s birth and shared photos on their Instagram pages. The couple are also parents to daughter Ember Jean, 2.

“Ember Jean is very excited to have a little brother and we’re thrilled to be a family of four,” the couple told Us Weekly Friday. “We’re thankful for a healthy baby and we appreciate everyone’s support during this time!”

Roloff has two other grandchildren thanks to son Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori Roloff. In November, Zach and Tori welcomed their second child, Lilah Ray. They are also parents to son Jackson Kyle, 2.

After Lilah was born, Amy also shared photos with the newborn and wrote about her excitement on Instagram.

“I’m so looking forward to watching baby girl grow up, see Jackson and Lilah hang out and spending grandma time with them,” she wrote at the time. “Congrats Zachary and Tori. You two are amazing parents. Love you. I couldn’t be happier and more excited to be a grandma again.”

Aside from more additions to the Roloff family, Roloff announced in September she is engaged to Chris Marek. She was previously married to Matt Roloff for 27 years.

“I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” Roloff told PEOPLE in September. “I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

