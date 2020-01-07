‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Jeremy Roloff Sparks Spirited Debate Following Photo of Daughter Ember

Jeremy Roloff’s message about parenting in the age of social media has ignited a light-hearted debate. The Little People, Big World star left fans divided after he took to Instagram on Sunday to express is thoughts on how sometimes parents may be too caught up in capturing special moments on their phones.

“Concerning the photos of our kids on the internet … I think there is a line of reason. As long as the parents are smart and respectful, it shouldn’t be a problem, but there is definitely a line here,” he wrote in part. “I think a bigger problem than posting photos, is the act of taking them. We all want photos of our kids, but if all they ever see in every single special moment is the backside of our phones, that will be just as (if not more) damaging than some innocent photo 15 years down the road.”

Concluding his post by posing the question, “How are you going to parent your phone in 2020?” Roloff immediately ignited a debate in the comments section.

“What’s the difference between the back of a phone today versus the back of a Kodak camera back in the day?” one person argued. “Nothing. We adjust to the time. Kids today don’t know the difference.”

“Wow, I never thought about it that way as far as special moments and their view of the backside of a phone that is so true and really thought provoking,” commented a second. “Thank you for that insight, I needed that visual as a push to make a conscious effort to be more present with my 2 year old than worrying about documenting every second. These are such important things to discuss that we didn’t have as issues when we were growing up.”

Another follower who wasn’t entirely opposed to social media wrote that “as long as you are present in your child’s life and they know that they are loved it shouldn’t be an issue,” also expressing the importance that “people should include their kids in the decision of whether or not to post a pic of them.”

Roloff’s reflection on parenting comes as he and his wife, Audrey Roloff, await the arrival of their second child together. Already parents to 2-year-old daughter Ember, the couple is set to welcome a baby boy this month.