‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Audrey Roloff Shares Message to Unborn Baby Boy as She Reaches Her Due Date

Audrey Roloff and husband, Jeremy are eagerly awaiting the birth of their second child as the baby boy’s due date has come and gone. The Little People, Big World alum took to Instagram to share a photo of her 40-week baby bump while encouraging her unborn son to start to consider being born.

“Happy due date baby boy you can come out now,” Roloff wrote, adding a winking face with its tongue out and the hashtag “#40weekspregnant.”

She wasn’t the only one eagerly awaiting the birth of the little one, with mother-in-law Amy Roloff commenting right off the bat, “Can’t wait!”

Roloff and husband Jeremy announced they were adding to their family in July, making 2-year-old daughter Ember a big sister.

“We’ve got some exciting news,” Jeremy wrote on Instagram at the time. “Ember Jean is going to be a big sister! We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family.”

She wrote on her own profile, “Baby #2 is coming in January!!! Ember is gonna be a big sister! We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family.”

Since then, the TLC couple has been balancing raising a young daughter and running their business with trying to cherish the second pregnancy.

“Still cannot believe how fast this pregnancy is going compared to Ember,” she wrote on Instagram after hitting the major milestone. “25 weeks already seems unreal … Also, I’ve literally taken zero bump pictures. I think this might be a first.”

Roloff plans on having a similar natural birth with her little boy that she had with daughter Ember, she revealed on their Behind the Scenes podcast over the summer.

“So I’ve always been pretty crunchy,” Roloff said. “If medical interventions are unnecessary then I just lean more on the natural side, but I also wanted to experience the true pains of childbirth and pregnancy.”

“I loved that I had access to medical professionals,” she continued of delivering her daughter. “Heaven forbid if anything ever happened…I had really great nurses and midwives…I felt like I had a home birth at the hospital.”

