‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Audrey Roloff Reveals Postpartum Complication After Welcoming Son Bode

Little People, Big World stars Jeremy Roloff and wife Audrey Roloff welcomed their second child, son Bode on Wednesday Jan. 8 and shared the good news on Instagram with their fans. “He is here!!!! Bode James Roloff, 9.2 lbs 21 inches. Born on his due date 1/8/2020 at 7:36 p.m.” she wrote alongside photos of herself and husband. While the two are elated to have welcomed another member into the family, she has taken to social media to share with her fans that the transition afterwards hasn’t been the easiest.

Roloff revealed to her followers that she was diagnosed with symphysis pubis dysfunction and according to healthline.com, SPD “is a group of symptoms that cause discomfort in the pelvic region. It usually occurs during pregnancy, when your pelvic joints become stiff or move unevenly.”

Several of her fans showed their support even sharing their own struggles with SPD.

“SPD sucks! I had it with my son. My midwives told me it seems to be more prevalent in women who are/were athletic/played sports,” one person wrote.

Someone else suggested, “Chiropractic girl! Also had pain there and it was almost instant relief!! Good luck! And you look awesome!”

One follower shared their struggle with it while remaining hopeful that the reality personality would find relief soon, writing, “Ugh mine got worse with every pregnancy (3). Not fun at ALL! I had a few days while pregnant where I couldn’t walk at all. Hope it heals quickly for you!”

Just days after giving birth to their son, she shared a sweet video on social media saying, “Wow! Little Bodey James here,” she started the Instagram video. “Welcome to the world, son. What an incredible journey giving birth is. Audrey is incredible. We’ll share the story in a little bit I’m sure … I’ll let her do that, but it is just a serious miracle. Pretty stoked… We’re home. We’re happy. Healthy boy.”