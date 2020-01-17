‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Audrey Roloff Reveals She ‘Fractured’ Her Tailbone When Giving Birth to Ember

Audrey Roloff is revealing one of the more painful parts of motherhood as she basks in the first few days with newborn son Bode James. The Little People, Big World alum revealed that while she certainly had a difficult time physically delivering her second child, she actually fractured her tailbone while in labor with daughter Ember, now 2 years old.

Taking to Instagram while “keepin it real,” Roloff opened up about how while the first week of her son’s life have been “full of newborn snuggles and heart melting moments,” it’s also been “really hard.”

“My body just gets hit hard with all the things,” Roloff continued alongside the photo of herself and her newborn. “Along with the booby pains … there’s the stitches and other pains ‘down there,’ the body aches/lightheadedness (I hemorrhaged pretty bad this time), the pelvic bones that feel broken, the postpartum contractions (so much worse with [the] second baby) sore muscles from labor, etc.”

Roloff’s tailbone fracture actually came up in the comment section when one of her followers mentioned that she “actually broke [her] pelvic bone” while in labor, resulting in her being unable to walk for two months.

Commiserating with her experience, Roloff responded, “I fractured my tailbone with Ember. So thankful I didn’t this time around.”

Roloff and her husband Jeremy announced the birth of their second child on Jan. 10, telling Us Weekly in a statement, “Ember Jean is very excited to have a little brother and we’re thrilled to be a family of four. We’re thankful for a healthy baby and we appreciate everyone’s support during this time!”

“Wow! Little Bode James here,” Jeremy said soon after in an Instagram video updating fans on life at home. “Welcome to the world, son. “What an incredible journey giving birth is. Audrey is incredible. We’ll share the story in a little bit I’m sure … I’ll let her do that, but it is just a serious miracle. Pretty stoked… We’re home. We’re happy. Healthy boy.”

