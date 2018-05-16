Lisa Vanderpump Pays Tribute to Late Brother Who Died in Suspected Overdose

Lisa Vanderpump is heartbroken while mourning the loss of her older brother Mark.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star paid tribute to her only sibling in a heartfelt Instagram post Tuesday, after the 59-year-old unexpectedly passed away at the end of April.

“Rest In Peace big brother 💔” she captioned a photo of herself and Mark sitting beside one another at a restaurant.

She later Instagrammed a photo of her on one of her favorite horses, looking down, and writing, “It’s been a devastating couple of weeks… one day at a time… I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all your love and support. Love Lisa xo 💕”

Mark was found dead at his home in Gloucestershire, England, on April 30 after a suspected drug overdose, The Daily Mail reported. It is unknown whether the reported overdose was accidental or deliberate.

“This has come as a shock to us all. My brother and I had connected the day before this tragedy and I was completely unprepared for this,” Lisa, 57, said in a statement to the outlet at the time.

“He was my only sibling and I am shocked and saddened by his passing. I am trying to be supportive to his two young sons that he has left behind, and help them get through this tragedy,” she continued. “We appreciate your consideration in this private and extremely difficult family time.”

Lisa and her brother, who worked as a DJ in the U.K., were very close, with Mark often visiting her in Los Angeles and vacationing together. Mark was also frequent visitor to Lisa’s restaurants SUR, PUMP and Villa Blanca.

However, The Daily Mail reports that he recently fell on some hard times after the end of his 22-year marriage.

“After 22 years of marriage, Mark was living a very colourful life until it all sadly went wrong,” a family member who wished to remain anonymous told The Daily Mail last month.

In January, Radar Online reported that Mark and Lisa were seen arguing at The Waverly Inn in New York City.

“At one point, Lisa’s brother slammed his hands on the table and screamed ‘Enough is enough,’” an insider told Radar. “When he got up to leave, her daughter started screaming at him to ‘Get out of her restaurant!’ It was a real mess and no one could believe what they just had witnessed. The entire place was just in shock!”

Photo credit: Instagram/Lisa Vanderpump