Lisa Vanderpump and Kelly Dodd Trade Jabs Over 'Dine and Dash' Accusation

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump and Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd have been at odds over a "dine and dash" accusation. The whole matter began after Vanderpump claimed on her new show, Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump, that Dodd was not allowed to dine at any of her restaurants, per Reality Blurb. She even claimed that Dodd came to one of her restaurants, Pump, and that she didn't pay the bill. Naturally, it wasn't before long that Dodd hit back at Vanderpump in an attempt to set the record straight.

On Overserved, Vanderpump played a dine-and-dash game during a round of truth or dare with her guests Tori Spelling and Jeff Lewis. During the game, Lewis asked the reality star whether there's ever been someone who's been banned from one of her restaurants, to which Vanderpump said that she believed that one of the RHOC stars was. Spelling then pressed her on the matter, asking, "Which one? Is it Kelly Dodd?" Vanderpump then confirmed that the person that she was referencing was Dodd.

Vanderpump said, "She kinda came into Pump and didn’t pay a bill…[she’s] not royalty like you.” Soon after the episode aired, Dodd took to Twitter to hit back against the accusation. While Dodd's tweets appear to have since been deleted, Reality Blurb reported that she wrote about the claim, “THIS IS A LIE. a) it was 6yrs ago. b) I was a guest of Vicki & her friends c) I paid my share & have the receipt & showed it back then on social media. It was the others who didn’t pay! No wonder Villa Blanca went under. #RevisionistHistory.” Dodd went on to say that she wouldn't return to Pump as the "food sucks & so does your service. Check your Yelp reviews. I wouldn't come back anyway."

Dodd continued to demand an apology from Vanderpump, as she even included a photo of her receipt to showcase that she did pay for her meal. The Vanderpump Rules star did issue an apology to Dodd, writing, “Gosh of course I was told there was a problem and you didn’t pay, i was away but of course whatever you say,… I apologize if there was such a fiasco and apologize on behalf of all my staff. Would love to host you.” In response, Dodd said that she accepted Vanderpump's apology, but that she wished that she posted this message to her "main feed" in order to clear up the confusion.