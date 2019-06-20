Lisa Vanderpump Halts Filming of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Mother Dies

Lisa Vanderpump temporarily hit pause on filming Vanderpump Rules this week as she grieves the sudden death of her mother, Jean Vanderpump, according to a report. Jean was 84.

“This has hit Lisa very hard and she is shocked by her mother’s sudden death,” a source close to Lisa, 58, told DailyMail.com.

A representative for the reality star confirmed her mother’s death but said that Lisa declined to comment at the time.

The news comes just over a week after Lisa announced her decision to leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons on the Bravo reality series, and just over a year after her brother, Mark, died by suicide at 59.

“Lisa has not had an easy past 14 months,” the source continued, mentioning Mark’s April 2018 suicide, which they said, “rocked her family to its core.”

“She then had to deal with a tumultuous season on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills which ultimately led to her stopping filming and eventually quitting the show as she was tired of being bullied by the other cast members,” the source continued.

“One thing is for sure with Lisa though, she’s as strong as they come and once she has worked through her grief she will be back running her restaurant empire, focusing on her philanthropic endeavors and filming Vanderpump Rules.”

DailyMail.com reports that Lisa is expected to fly into London in the next week to arrange her mother’s funeral.

After her brother’s death last year, Lisa said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she wished she had taken time away from RHOBH after such a shock.

“I just wasn’t as prepared. I found that I couldn’t deal with something that I could normally deal with. So then it just went on and it was accumulative and in the end I just said, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I just can’t,’” she said in January.

Earlier this month, Lisa told Daily Express that Mark’s death left her in a dark place emotionally.

“I was emotionally depleted. I started filming [RHOBH] two days after my brother’s funeral, which was challenging at best,” she explained. “I wanted to take the year off, and didn’t want to be in the emotionally combative situation that Housewives often entails. But I owed them my loyalty, and commitment.”

Lisa’s decision to leave RHOBH came after her co-stars Kyle Richards, Doria Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne accused her of leaking negative stories to the press, something Lisa denied and even took a lie detector test to disprove.

Vanderpump, who shares children Pandora, 33, and Max, 27, with husband Kenn Todd, was born and raised in London before moving to France. She later relocated to Beverly Hills, California, with her family.