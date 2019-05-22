Lisa Vanderpump Fans Are Furious Over Her Anti-Trans Comment About Erika Jayne

Real Housewives fans are not happy with Lisa Vanderpump after she made a transphobic joke about fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne.

During Tuesday night’s episode, Vanderpump, 58, suggested that Jayne, 47, is transgender and hides her biologically male parts. She made the jarring comment during a lie detector test that she took in relation to PuppyGate.

“Just don’t ask me if Erika’s tucking or something like that because there are some things I can’t lie about,” she said, doubling over and laughing.

Lisa Rinna immediately came to Jayne’s defense. Moments after Vanderpump’s controversial comment aired, Rinna took to Twitter to question whether she was against individuals who identify as transgender.

“Who knew Lvp was transphobic? Well, we know NOW! #LBGTQ,” Rinna, 55, wrote.

Jayne herself did not comment on the matter, but she did retweet trans activist and former I Am Cait star Candis Cayne’s criticizing remarks of Vanderpump.

“Oh come on [Lisa Vanderpump] joking about [Erika Jayne] ‘tucking,’” the 47-year-old wrote on Twitter. “Ugly Trans jokes marginalizing our community are not acceptable. Being an ally doesn’t give you a free pass to make transphobic remarks. Do better.”

Twitter users reacted to the comment, slamming the star.

“Not cool Lisa,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Inexcusable. She owes the trans community and apology,” another said.

“Wow…not a good look [Lisa Vanderpump],” someone else said.

RHOBH fans watched Vanderpump take a lie detect test to prove she didn’t leak a story to the press about PuppyGate, an incident involving a dog that Doris Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump Dogs that sparked a feud between many of the show’s stars in its current season.

She told Us Weekly that she felt she needed to prove her innocence.

“I handled it with the truth and that’s, I think, why I ended up doing the lie detector test, because I was like, I was so sick of them saying, ‘Oh, I don’t believe this.’ Or ‘I don’t believe that.’ Or ‘You did this,’” she told the magazine on Saturday.

“And finally, when you say, ‘I swear on my children’s life’ and that’s not good enough, that’s when I say, ‘Oh, you know what?’ [Vanderpump Dogs executive director] John Sessa had a great idea, ‘Go, do a lie detector test.’ I said, ‘Absolutely.’ If I had any guilt, I wouldn’t have done it. Come on.”