Lindsie Chrisley Posts About ‘Truth’ and ‘Lies’ in Latest Instagram Update Amid Family Drama

Former Chrisley Knows Best star Lindsie Chrisley took to Instagram this weekend to share some of the support she has received from fans following her emotional Dr. Phil interview on Oct. 17. She shared a trio of comments fans shared with her, including quotes about standing up for the truth. During her interview with Dr. Phil McGraw, Chrisley opened up about the ongoing family drama with her estranged father, Todd Chrisley.

“Truth is still truth, even if no one believes it,” reads one quote Chrisley shared. “A lie is still a lie, even if everyone believes it.”

“If your heart is kind, your soul is golden. Don’t ever change,” reads the second quote Chrisley shared. The quote is credited to Najwa Zebian, an author and activist.

Another fan shared the quote “Protect your peace, get rid of toxicity, cleanse your space, cultivate love.” The fan added a message to Chrisley that reads, “[Chrisley] has been such a nice role model for me lately. Thank you for being open and honest even about the hard things. You’re a world changer.”

On Oct. 17, Chrisley went on Dr. Phil to discuss the details of her family feud. She maintained that she had no relationship with Joshua Waites, the Director of the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Office of Special Investigation. Todd sued Waites, claiming he had a relationship with his daughter to get find incriminating information against him.

Chrisley claims Todd threatened to release nude photos and a sex tape showing Chrisley cheating on her husband. Chrisley even filed a police report against her father in July, accusing him of blackmailing her if she did not give a deposition about her relationship with Waites.

Todd and Julie Chrisley denied their daughter’s claims in a statement released by their representatives to Entertainment Tonight. They claimed Chrisley voluntarily gave a deposition on June 8, the day after she claimed to be threatened by her father. “In addition, after this deposition, she willingly handed over a multitude of text messages which spanned over an 18-month period between her and Joshua Waites, which clearly signifies a long-term relationship,” the statement read.

After that statement was released, a fan asked Todd if he would go on Dr. Phil to tell his side of the story.

“Not speaking really should say anything,” Todd replied.

“Someone just sent me this & I find it comical,” Chrisley wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of her father’s comment. “‘Not speaking’ when you’ve done nothing BUT SPEAK & and are continuing to do so. Continuing to gaslight, continuing to deflect. Stop. Stop your bullying, stop trying to play dirty.”

Chrisley continued to comment on social media, responding to fans’ questions to defend herself. In one tweet, Chrisley shared a cease and desist email her father sent her in 2012 and blasted a Twitter user for siding with Todd.

“Once an abuser, always an abuser. Stop being his minion to threaten me. He’s got you hook line & sinker,” Chrisley wrote.

All this family drama unfolded while Georgia and federal authorities accused Todd and Julie of not paying taxes. George officials accused them of owing $2 million in state taxes, but the case ended when they agreed to pay back $77,000. However, they are still facing federal tax evasion charges.

Photo credit: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images