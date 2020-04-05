Lindsie Chrisley ‘Disappointed’ Over Lack of Social Distancing, Posts Throwback of Exactly What Not to Do During Coronavirus Pandemic

Former Chrisley Knows Best star Lindsie Chrisley Campbell took to Instagram earlier this week to warn her fans what not to do during the coronavirus pandemic. The podcast host shared a throwback photo with her son Jackson Campbell outside and enjoying ice cream an example of an activity to avoid. Chrisley said she was disappointed by seeing many people ignoring social distancing suggestions to slow the spread of the virus.

“Just reminding myself what our life looked like before quarantine,” the 30-year-old wrote. “My quarantine buddy, pictured in the photo above, is adjusting really well to homeschooling & social distancing & I’m proud of him. “Over the weekend, we finally took a car ride to see what it looked like out there, & honestly I was disappointed. We saw people not practicing social distancing safely who were putting others in harms way. [I didn’t get out of my car, I people watched from afar.]”

Chrisley went on to remind her fans that “we are all in this together” and “should be doing our part.” She suggested this situation presents parents with a unique opportunity to teach their children proper hygiene habits that could be used when we return to our “normal lives.” She listed washing hands and sneezing into a sleeve as examples.

“We’ve been going through the drive thru at Dairy Queen for the last two nights to get blizzards & disinfecting our cups & spoons… much different than sharing ice cream licks,” she wrote. “I’m praying everyone stays safe & that something good comes out of something so bad. I’m going to get back to Netflix now, but before I go, I need to know if you think Carole Baskin killed her husband & if you think that Joe Exotic is going to be granted a presidential pardon.”

Following her Tiger King reference, Chrisley offered fans a writing prompt, asking what they want to do first after social distancing ends.

This was not the first time Chrisley mentioned the coronavirus outbreak. On March 17, she shared an update with fans on how her family was doing and how she is looking forward to homeschooling Jackson.

“I’ve also watched many of my fellow creators address the pandemic our nation is facing & feel unsure of how to proceed with business,” she wrote at the time. “I haven’t addressed it because I’ve been extremely sick since Friday with the flu. I want to continue providing content that hopefully will provide an escape from the fear we all have.”

“I’ve been clinging to a quote I read just a few days ago, ‘Life can change in an instant, it’s the act of coping with what happens that really matters,’” she continued. “I’m looking at this as an opportunity to spend extra time with those closest to me, create new routines, depend more on myself & pray that through this we all have more compassion for one another.”

Chrisley is the eldest daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley. She left Chrisley Knows Best after Season 5 due to a falling out with her father. The family feud reached a boiling point in October 2019, when she appeared on Dr. Phil to address Todd’s allegations that Chrisley provided evidence in his federal tax evasion case. Chrisley accused Todd of threatening to release a sex tape, but he denied her allegations.

On March 4, Chrisley appeared to reference the situation in another tweet. “Karma always strikes people in the most unexpected times,” she mysteriously wrote, leading fans to speculate that she was referring to her family drama.

