Lindsay Lohan Calls out Cody Simpson on ‘The Masked Singer’

Lindsay Lohan surprised The Masked Singer viewers on Sunday when she correctly guessed the winner of the Australian version of the show. Lohan had had a tough season as a panelist on the show, but on Monday’s season finale she somehow divined that Cody Simpson was under The Robot mask. The uproar sent shock waves outside of Australian audiences to the whole world.

Lohan was a little out of her element this season as she sat in on The Masked Singer Australia. She had trouble guessing the foreign stars from time to time, but on Monday’s season finale, she had a personal life advantage. After listening to The Robot’s rendition of “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga, she took her shot.

“We have some weird connection and I think you are Cody Simpson,” she said.

Even Lohan did not seem totally confident in her guess, but she made it all the same. It was not a random suggestion either, as she explained she knew Simpson well enough to recognize his voice.

“The surfing, the waves, coming back home, and my sister Ali dated him so I have a little insight,” she told the other panelists.

“If it is you [Cody Simpson], we have a lot to talk about, and this is not the arena for it,” she joked. “I want my furniture back! Because I bought your furniture for your house in Venice!”

“And if it’s not [Cody], I am so sorry,” Lohan added. Finally, the singer was unmasked. Lohan was as surprised as anyone to see that she was correct. The actress yelled: “I cant believe this!” as Simpson was crowned the season’s winner.

“I can’t… I can’t… I just need a minute. I’m literally in shock right now. I can’t even… I’m, like, blushing for my sister, ’cause I know how much she loves you,” Lohan said.

Australian fans were not necessarily surprised to find that The Robot was Simpson, as he was a popular guess among viewers all along. However, given Lohan’s track record of wrong guesses on the show, they were shocked that she was the one to get it right on screen.

Viewers also had a good laugh over Lohan’s reaction. Many thought it was hilarious that she called him out for his past relationship with her sister, Ali, which was never very public. Lohan’s commentary about buying Simpson’s furniture also spun out into a meme.

“The big question is, is he going to give you your furniture back?” wondered host Osher Günsberg. “Where is it, even?”

“I don’t know. I don’t think it ever showed up, actually,” Simpson answered.

Simpson won the season on The Masked Singer Australia, but the U.S. version of the competition is still going on. The show airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.