Leland Chapman’s Wife Jamie Unleashes ‘Claws’ to Show Love for Husband With New Body Art

Jamie Chapman, the wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Leland Chapman, found a new way to show love for her husband this week.

On Wednesday, Jamie stopped by a nail salon in Huntsville, Alabama to have her sharp nails covered with silver. She got Leland’s initials “LBC” painted on her index, middle and ring fingers’ nails on both hands. The nail artist revealed on her own Instagram page that Jamie had Lelan’s initials painted on both hands and the letters were all down by hand, with no tips.

Jamie added lips and heart emojis in her caption, along with the hashtags “claws,” “stiletto nails,” “clear nails,” “nail designs” and “nails addict.”

Jamie also got a new tattoo last week. On Friday, she showed off the new ink she got for her neck tattoo.

“I’m an owl today… your fault,” she wrote in the caption, tagging Huntsville tattoo artist Caroline Westmeyer.

Jamie’s fans praised the new shading for the tattoo, although some squinted at the possible pain it might have caused.

“Omg!!! Can’t believe you got your neck piece shaded! It looks amazing! I bet it didn’t feel to great,” one fan wrote.

“You got your throat shaded I bet that was fun!” another fan wrote.

“I love the added depths to Your neck tattoo! No pain no Gain. Major Strength you have. U R Gorgeous!” another wrote.

The Alabama-based Jamie and Leland, who have been married since 2016, have never been shy about showing their love for each other on social media or posting risque photos, even if it means raising a few eyebrows. In April, Jamie shared a racy photo of herself only wearing a skimpy piece of lingerie, and split the photo up into six separate posts to make it dominate her entire page. The photo put her tattoos on full display.

Jamie shared another photo from the same shoot, accompanied by an inspirational message: “Be comfortable in your own skin.”

The couple recently faced their own medical drama. On May 17, Leland went to a local hospital for an undisclosed surgery. Jamie and Leland did not provide updates on the situation, but Leland did post on Instagram since he was released. On May 21, he shared a photo of Jamie and their dog, writing, “She my lover and he’s my biter.”

Leland, 42, is the song of Duane “Dog” Chapman and Chapman’s first wife, La Fonda Sue Darnell. He appeared on the original Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog and Beth: On The Hunt. It is not clear if he plans on appearing in Chapman and his stepmother Beth Chapman’s new show, Dog’s Most Wanted, for WGN.