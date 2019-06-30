Leland Chapman’s Wife Jamie Pilar Honors Mother-in-Law Beth Chapman With Heartbreaking Message

Beth Chapman’s daughter-in-law posted a heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram on Wednesday as news of her passing began to spread. After Chapman said farewell to this world, Jamie Pilar Chapman honored her with a graphic showing Psalm 23:4.

Chapman’s daughter-in-law posted prayers on Instagram on Wednesday, not long after Chapman passed away. The 51-year-old reality star succumbed to her long battle with cancer, but she left behind a large and loving family, including Pilar.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Lord will do right by Beth. I will always love you and miss you,” Pilar wrote.

The 29-year-old model is married to Leland Chapman, Duane “Dog” Chapman’s second-oldest son. Leland comes from Chapman’s high school relationship, long before he met Beth, yet she still treated him and Pilar like family.

“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me,” the post read. It showed an outstretched hand reaching toward a shadowy dune in a desert landscape. It had a large watch and a beaded bracelet on its wrist.

Fans mourned along with Pilar in the comment section of her post. For many, this was the first official news they had heard of Chapman’s passing, despite Dog breaking the news early Wednesday morning. For others, it was a touching tribute to a life well-spent.

“I’m am so heartbroken! I was really hoping the power of prayer would help wake her up, but now she is no longer in pain,” one fan wrote. “What a sweet soul, how blessed you are Jamie to be apart of such a wonderful family and to have had the most wonderful mother-in-law. Praying for you all!”

“Sending prayers of comfort for all of you. Beth was a great inspiration to so many,” added another.

“I’m so sorry. I always make fun of people who cry over celebrities passings but here I am,” a third commented. “RIP Beth Chapman. The matriarch of the family.”

Chapman had been battling cancer for years — and often winning. In 2017 she underwent a successful surgery for a tumor in her throat, which was documented in the A&E documentary Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. After that, she was cancer free for about a year before the illness returned with a vengeance in November.

Chapman was reportedly taken to the hospital on Saturday night due to a “choking incident.” Doctors put her into a medically-induced coma, which she never woke up from. Chapman was flown to a hospital on the U.S. mainland, along with her family on Hawaii. She was joined by more family there, but ultimately she was unable to recover.