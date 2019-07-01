Leland Chapman’s Final Photo With Late Mother Beth Has Fans Still Paying Tribute in the Comments

Leland Chapman’s final photo with late stepmother Beth Chapman was posted one week ago, but the image still has fans paying tribute in the comments. The photo shows Leland and Beth standing together with their arms around one another. Both are donning classic black outfits, and smiling wide for the camera. Leland posted the photo just before Beth’s death last week.

Even though the photo is an older one based on social media standards, many fans and followers are still sending heartfelt messages to the family in its comments section.

“Let her soul rest easy, what a woman,” one fan recently wrote, while someone else commented, “So sorry for your loss! May God give you and your family strength. Rest In Peace, Beth.”

“My heart is breaking for this beautiful family. I had to let the love of my life go, he was on life support 52 days due to Interstitial lung disease and Cryptogenic organizing pneumonia. My children and I were by his side. There was nothing else the doctors could do, my husband was exhausted and fought his hardest,” someone else shared, explaining that they could relate to what the Chapman family is going through. “My prayers are with you all as you go through to storm of life.”

“Praying for God’s peace and comfort for Beth and Dog and your family,” one other user offered. “She’s a courageous woman who has fought, I am a Lung Cancer survivor and this breaks my heart but I know she’s not in pain. I Love you and your family and praying really hard.”

Following Beth’s death, her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman opened up to journalists about his beloved late wife.

“One of the last things she said [was] ‘It’s a test of my faith,’” heshared. “She had faith and that was it. There’s things you go through when you’re dying, like steps like you do when you lose someone, right? You get mad at them, and then you go through all these steps.”

“Well, the last step when you’re dying is to accept it,” Dog added. “And she said to me the other day, ‘Honey, that last step, I ain’t taking…’ So go Bethy.”

Beth was 51 years old at the time of her death.