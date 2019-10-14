Leah Messer Has Video Message for ‘Young and Pregnant’ Teen Moms

Leah Messer is giving some solid advice on “baby daddies” to the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant cast as the new season of the Teen Mom spinoff readies for a Tuesday, Oct. 22 premiere. Messer, who shares her three daughters with ex-husbands Jeremy Calvert and Corey Simms, took to MTV’s YouTube to share what she’s learned in her years co-parenting with the younger ladies.

“When dealing with baby daddies, communication is key,” she advises in the video, adding, “And both parents deserve be in the child’s life. That is the most important of all.”

Messer has some complicated baby daddy drama of her own at the moment as she and Calvert admitted to having conflicted feelings for one another following a steamy hookup.

“We went out to the pub across the street, had a few drinks. And he was like, ‘You’re not going to your hotel tonight.’ And I thought, ‘Am I not going to my hotel room tonight?’” Messer explained on an earlier episode of Teen Mom 2 this season. “One thing led to another.”

While talking to her sister in a later episode, Messer admitted of her mixed feelings about taking things any further, “All my kids want me to be with Jeremy, but I don’t want to rush into anything. Addy is 6, and she’s not a baby. I don’t want to confuse her. I don’t want the fantasy of her wanting us to get back together to affect her — I want her to see us in a good place.”

Despite their best efforts, Messer’s girls admitted they were a little “confused” when it came to his role in their lives.

“Do I like Jeremy? I like Jeremy because it’s Ady’s dad. Do I like y’all’s dad? Do I think there is any possible relationship stuff? Honestly, I don’t know,” Messer told the girls when asked if the two were together. “We’re going with the flow. Whatever happens, happens.”

“We’re not dating. I am single. Jeremy is single. We’re doing our thing,” she continued. “This is also adult stuff that you shouldn’t be a part of. Just know that I would never lie to you — if something was going on, I would definitely tell you.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will follow up immediately after at 9 p.m. ET starting Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Photo credit: MTV/YouTube