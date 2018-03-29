Mama June’s Daughter 'Pumpkin' Had Multiple Guns Stolen From Her Car

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon was robbed of two loaded guns after her car was broken into last week.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office in Macon, Georgia, told The Blast that several cars were broken into on March 22 in the parking lot of a Marriot hotel.

Of those vehicles, the Mama June: From Not to Hot personality's Nissan Xterra was targeted and the thief made off with two guns she had inside.

"Mama June" Shannon's second youngest child told authorities that two Ruger P-Series handguns were taken from her vehicle. Both firearms were located in a holster that was hidden under her seat, she said. She told them that both guns were fully loaded.

According to The Blast, Georgia is not a traditional open carry state, however it is legal to openly carry a firearm without a permit inside a motor vehicle.

In addition to the guns, Shannon told police her wallet was stolen. In her wallet, the reality TV personality had her social security card and the social security card of her dead grandmother, Mary Francis Thompson.

A police report obtained by the outlet shows that other hotel guests reported items stolen as well, including an Apple MacBook Pro and USB superdrive.

As of Thursday morning, police had no suspects in the incident and the investigation remained ongoing.

It is unclear why the 18-year-old was at the Macon hotel or whether she was accompanied by fiance Josh Efird or their three-month-old daughter Ella Grace.

While the new mom has gushed over her daughter since giving birth on Dec. 8, she opened up on Gonzo podcast earlier this month to reveal that she might change her journey to motherhood if she could go back in time.

"I would probably change how young I was when I had kids," she admitted. "Because my original plan when I decided that I was gonna have kids, like, when I was younger — I was like, 'Alright, I'm gonna wait until I'm 24.'"

But Shannon gave birth to her first child at age 17, which is something she may regret.

"I wish maybe sometimes, I wish I would've been able to do that," she revealed.

Shannon said that being a young mom has its challenges, though she and Efird live at home with Mama June and her younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.

"It has its struggles because Josh has a full-time job now, and with it just being me here and Alana some of the time and maybe my mom, it is super hard," she said. "But when he gets home, it's not as complicated because he helps out a lot."

Ultimately, Shannon is adjusting to life as a teenage mom and said it has its advantages: "Honestly, I'm glad I get to grow with my child."