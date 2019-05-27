Lauren Duggar Reveals First Look at Small Baby Bump After Announcing Pregnancy With Husband Josiah

Counting On stars Josiah and Lauren Duggar made their first public appearance since announcing Lauren is pregnant Saturday, attending Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates and Evan Stewart’s wedding.

Lauren Duggar proudly shows off her baby bump for the first time since revealing she is pregnant https://t.co/6Put9jLh44 — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) May 27, 2019

During the wedding, Lauren, 20, and Josiah, 22, shared a photo from the ceremony, showing off Lauren’s small baby bump under a white, floral-print dress.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The wedding happened less than a week after the couple shared the news of Laren’s pregnancy, seven months after suffering a miscarriage. They shared photos from a recent photoshoot, including one with a white balloon in memory of the baby they lost.

“We are so excited to announce that baby No. 2 is on the way!!!! It’s hard to fully express just how grateful we are for God blessing us again with another precious gift,” the couple wrote in the caption. “So, as we rejoice of the life of our second sweet baby, we also remember (balloon as symbolism) our other sweet baby, Asa, in heaven. God is so incredibly good!”

The couple also opened up about expecting again in an interview with PEOPLE.

“Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together,” they told the magazine. “God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort. We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall.”

Lauren and Josiah were not the only Duggar family members at Bates and Stewart’s wedding. Joy-Anna Duggar served as a bridesmaid, while Justin Duggar was an usher. Jana Duggar and Jana’s best friend Laura DeMaisi were also among the 500 guests at the wedding. Joy-Anna is also pregnant, so she showed off her baby bump at the wedding as well.

Josiah and Lauren married in June 2018, and started courting in January 2018. They were open about their miscarriage earlier this year in emotional episodes of Counting On.

In one March episode, Lauren discussed how difficult it has been to see her other sisters with their babies.

“Since the miscarriage, we’ve been holding up as much as is to be expected. It is a hard thing to go through, and it definitely sped up our only four months of being married to I feel like we’ve been married over a year now,” Lauren said at the time. “There’s not a day that I don’t think about the little one or wake up crying or something, thinking of memories we could have had.”

Counting On will return for a new season in the fall on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Josiah and Lauren Duggar