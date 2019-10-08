See Lamar Odom’s ‘DWTS’ Practice Picture Before Being Eliminated

Lamar Odom’s tenure on Dancing with the Stars came to a crashing end on Monday’s episode. After surviving elimination in the first week and skating through the following week after Ray Lewis had to withdraw from the competition, Odom’s run on the dancing competition saw its last dance occur.

The former NBA player and his partner, Peta Murgatroyd, were voted into the bottom two by the viewers along with Karamo Brown and his partner. That was when the judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman — unanimously selected him to go home.

There was also a ‘whoops’ moment when he was caught adjusting himself during the live show.

Before his final appearance, though, Odom did share a post on Instagram ahead of what would be his swan song on the ABC reality show.

“Week 4 of [Dancing with the Stars] is here and I’m feeling good today,” Odom began. “Me and the best dance partner in the world [Peta Murgatroyd] have been working sooooo hard this week! Thank you everyone for all the love up until this point! I will still be needing all your votes for tonight!”

Odom, of course, didn’t receive all of the votes he needed from the fans as he and his partner earned one of the lower scores of the night. They performed to Seal’s “Kiss From A Rose” and drew a combined score of 20/40 between that effort and the previous week’s where no one went home.

It was a tough go-around for the former USA Olympian as he struggled to truly immerse himself into the dancing scene. Through his first four dances, Odom continually heard from the judges about his posture being too stiff and a lack of excitement.

That being said, Odom believes he gave it his all.

“I’m a fighter. I never quit,” he told PEOPLE after the elimination. “And I tried something new. I failed but … I learned something new about myself. It was humbling. It was humbling.”

Before coming on the show, Odom knew he was diving into uncharted territory. Basketball players, as a whole, haven’t fared particularly well in this competition.

At the same time, though, Odom was eager to take on a new challenge and continue living his best life. He hopes he can get involved in some public speaking moving forward.

“I have some free time on my hands; maybe I can focus on my public speaking? Change some lives with my story,” Odom suggested.