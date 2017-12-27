Lala Kent’s Married Man Officially Divorced

Lala Kent’s married boyfriend is officially divorced. Randall Emmett, whom the Vanderpump Rules star is said to have been dating for the past year-and-a-half, settled his divorce with ex-wife Ambyr Childers on Dec. 22, Page Six reports.

“It was an amicable divorce,” Emmett’s rep told Page Six on Wednesday. “They have a healthy co-parenting relationship for their children.”

The terms of their separation and custody arrangement of their two young daughters, London and Rylee, remain confidential.

The Power producer, 46, first filed for separation from Childers, 29, in April 2015, but he asked the court to dismiss his petition in May 2016. Childers filed for divorce in January 2017 shortly after Kent was accused of having an affair with an unnamed married man on Vanderpump Rules.

Kent kept the identity of her boyfriend confidential throughout the fifth season of the Bravo show, but Page Six finally identified the mystery man as Emmett last week.

Neither have confirmed they are together, but the two were caught kissing at a FabFitFun event on Dec. 7.

“They were side-by-side the whole time, but they weren’t doing the PDA snuggly thing. They didn’t leave each other’s side,” a source told the publication. “He was definitely being more cautious than her.”

Another source told E! News that Kent has been dating Emmett for about a year and a half.

The 27-year-old #GiveThemLala beauty queen first appeared on Season 4 of the Bravo hit show and came under fire for her love life during Season 5. She quit the show midway through the season over her castmates’ claims that her over-the-top lifestyle was paid for by her then-anonymous boyfriend, but finally confessed that her Range Rover was paid for by someone else and the lies she made about her relationship gave her anxiety when she returned for Season 6 (which is currently on air).

Emmett reportedly owes over $279,000 in taxes to the government. The LA County Recorder of Deeds confirmed that he owes $279,503 in state taxes from 2013 and 2014 as well as $75,996 to the Internal Revenue Service.

When Page Six reached out for a comment, Emmett’s rep said there had been a “miscommunication” with his tax handler and the producer had taken care of the liens on Dec. 18.