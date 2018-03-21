‘Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Hits Back at Jennifer Lawrence After NSFW Insult

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent is calling out Jennifer Lawrence over what the Oscar-winning actress said earlier this month.

The two celebs don’t often cross paths, but the two got drawn into drama in early March when the actress insulted the reality TV celeb in quite a crude way on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen.

“I’m like, ‘B—, you’s a c—!” the Red Sparrow actress said, criticizing Kent’s behavior on the Bravo show.

Kent did not take kindly to what Lawrence called her, as she retorted on Twitter.

“Did Jennifer Lawrence really call me a ‘c—’ on @bravowwhl? Annnnnd talk about my mama? B—, you better pray I don’t see you in the streets,” she threatened, continuing, “You’re one of the highest paid actresses on the planet…you claim you are pro-women and you call another woman a c—? You’re gross.” Kent soon deleted the tweet, but not before fans of both Vanderpump Rules and Lawrence were able to grab a screenshot.

Weeks later and Kent still hasn’t forgotten the comment, revisiting her feud with Lawrence during an interview on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast that was taped on March 6 and released on Tuesday.

“Not only did she call me the c-word….she went on and on making fun of me and my relationship with my mom,” Kent said. “I’m watching this like, ‘Is this A-list celebrity who has Oscars for real?’ And then when she dropped the c-word, I was like ‘OK, honey, let’s leave the trash to us reality personalities. Don’t be trying to take my job.”‘

“I just let her know that she’s a gross human being and congratulations on two failed films in a row,” she added.

The Bravolebrity continued to go off on the Hunger Games star, showing why she’s the reality TV cast member and not Lawrence.

“You’re an A-list celebrity who makes more money than God and you’re like saying you support women and you’re calling another women the c-word that you’ve never laid eyes on in person, never had a conversation with me,” Kent added. “I tried to not let it bug me, but it never feels good to be called that, on top of someone who is that big and grand and A-list and glamorous. It was kind of like that kind of hurt my feelings a little bit.”

“Well, here’s the thing. Now anytime you bring her up, like, I’m going to have nothing nice to say about her,” Kent said as the interview concluded. “I’m going to say that her hair sucks, her face is a little too pudgy, like she needs to stop the drinking, you know? I said it, you don’t have to worry.”

Kent addressed the interview late Tuesday after the podcast was released, tweeting, “My interview with Juicy Scoop was taped a couple of weeks ago when I still felt hurt and emotional. Excuses aside, I wanted to let it be known J.Law and I are all good now.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.