'Labor of Love,' New Reality Show, Stars 15 Men Competing to Impregnate Woman They'd Never Met

Fox is taking reality television dating shows to a whole new level with Labor of Love, a brand new show that follows 15 men competing to father a hopeful mother-to-be's child. The much-anticipated new series introduced viewers Thursday to bachelorette Kristy Katzmann, a 41-year-old successful woman looking to start her family in an unconventional way after her divorce four years prior.

Matched with 15 like-minded men who are also looking to start a family, Katzmann will spend the rest of the season eliminating suitors until she finds the perfect man with whom to have a baby. Hosted by Sex and the City's Kristin Davis, the show takes on a more modern way for women to start a family, the actress told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the premiere.

David explained that the show might seem extreme, but the idea behind it is to "open up this conversation about people waiting in life to have babies and get married." Finding Katzmann's suitors took a year-and-a-half, as there was a "different base of people" needed from other dating shows due to the mother-to-be's inherent success. "To find someone equal to her meant that we had to go outside of the normal parameters in terms of what we were looking for," Davis explained.

Katzmann also spoke to the outlet about her choice to go through with the show, saying she had just turned 40 at the time the series crossed her path. "I felt like my dating pool really shifted dramatically at that time," she told ET. "Talk about dating with pressure, right? I obviously was up against a biological clock that just is what it is. I still wanted to be a mom and I had to figure out a way to make that happen."

Looking into pursuing becoming a mom by herself, Katzmann said she "hesitated," wanting to share the parenting experience with someone else. "I really wanted to fall in love and start a family with that person, so when the show crossed my path, it really seemed like the perfect solution," she said. "It really fit seamlessly in my life, and I thought, here's an opportunity to date a group of amazing men that have been handpicked for me and vetted and they're ready to become fathers too. Why wouldn't I do it?"

