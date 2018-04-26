Kym Johnson Shares First Family Photo With Newborns and Dad Robert Herjavec

Days after welcoming twins Hudson and Haven with husband Robert Herjavec, Kym Johnson shared the first close-up photo of her bundles of joy Thursday.

In the photo, Johnson holds her son and daughter while Herjavec wraps all three into a group hug.

“[Throwback Thursday] Hudson and Haven just after their arrival into the the world! Hudson weighed 7.3 lbs and Haven was 6.3 lbs . I loved carrying them for the 38 weeks and now I’m loving every minute of kissing, cuddling and loving them! Can’t believe how lucky I am to be their Mom,” Johnson wrote beneath the sweet photo.

Herjavec revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that the twins, who they welcomed Monday, are named Haven Mae Herjavec and Hudson Robert Herjavec.

“Welcome to the world Hudson Robert Herjavec & Haven Mae Herjavec — it’s great out here!” the Shark Tank star, 55, captioned the sweet photo. “May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives. May your dreams have no bounds and your spirit be strong.”

A source shared with PEOPLE about the birth Tuesday, “Robert and Kym are so excited. And thrilled and happy about their yummy babies!”

Johnson revealed on Instagram along with her birth announcement Monday that Hudson and Haven were born one minute apart, at 7:44 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 41, wrote alongside the photo of her husband holding their twins, “I never thought my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels.”

Echoed Robert, who has three children from a previous marriage, “So in love with our little angels.”

Johnson previously revealed to fans on April 1 that the couple were expecting a son and daughter during their baby shower that was attended by fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke and hosted by pal and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Carson Kressley.

In December, the parents-to-be revealed that they were expecting twins after Johnson confirmed her pregnancy with an ultrasound photo featuring one of her unborn children flashing a thumbs-up.

The couple first met and fell in love during Dancing With the Stars rehearsals on the 20th season in 2015. A year later, they tied the knot in summer 2016.

As they prepared for their twins, Herjavec revealed to PEOPLE that her husband was “so excited” to be a father again.

“He’ll be really hands-on and he’s going to be great. He’s going to be such a good dad,” she said. “He’s already talking to them and telling stories.”

Herjavec is already dad to three children from a previous marriage. Haven and Hudson are Johnson’s first children.