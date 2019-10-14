Kylie Jenner’s Office Tour Video Reveals Champagne Vending Machine, and Twitter Has Some Thoughts

Kylie Jenner gave fans a tour of the Kylie Cosmetics office and besides it looking super cute inside, it has a champagne vending machine! The young billionaire started her tour off in the lobby which includes huge pink neon lights that spell out “Kylie” with a tv monitor and an open sitting area, but towards the end of the 16 min video, she shows off the amazing “Kylie Cosmetics champagne machine.”

“I have this amazing champagne machine, this Kylie Cosmetics champagne machine, which is everything, so, ” she told viewers, before clarifying that she hasn’t used it but has seen some people enjoy the fun-filled machine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I haven’t used it, but I’ve seen some people get champagne for sure,” she confessed.

Fans immediately shared their support on social media.

i just finished @KylieJenner’s office tour and ugh can i live there?😫💗 — mlejenner (@mlejenner) October 10, 2019

Someone else said, “Kylie Jenner’s office is insane.”

Just watched Kylie Jenner office tour and that shit look bigger than Wal-Mart 😂😂😭 wtf — Ken’sMommy🎀🤞🏾 (@tee__bee25) October 11, 2019

Another fan wrote, “Kylie Jenner’s office is the definition of goals.”

Kylie Jenner literally has a champagne vending machine in her office — 🍸 (@bossbitchtits) October 11, 2019

Jenner’s company launched back in November 2015 and since then has made her the youngest self-made billionaire. After Jenner earned the title, a lot of fans supported her, but many others criticized her accusing the young mom of having things handed to her; however, her mom Kris Jenner, quickly came to her defense.

“I mean, listen, my girls, you can say that certain things have been handed to them, but it takes a lot of work to do what they’re doing,” she said to CBS Sunday Morning, explaining that Jenner may have had a larger platform than most but “the money she’s made is her own.”

She also continued to explain that the money she used to start the company was from her own savings, “She put her own blood, sweat and tears into it. It was her idea. It was amazing what she did.”

Jenner may be the youngest of the Kardashian, Jenner squad, but her mom credits her to showing the rest of the family how to run that sort of business, saying, “She showed the rest of us how to do it.”

Since then, her sister Kim Kardashian launched her own line of makeup KKW Beauty, while Khloé Kardashian has her clothing line Good American and Kourtney Kardashian runs her lifestyle blog Poosh.

Kris has opened up in several interviews explaining how Jenner got so much money and she said that when Keeping Up With the Kardashians first aired, she made sure to put back Jenner and her sister Kendall’s portion to their own separate accounts until they were old enough to manage it themselves. It was from that fund that she launched Kylie Cosmetics and because she used social media for most of her marketing, she had little to no overhead when it came to that.