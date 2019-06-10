Kylie Jenner’s Leg Scar Is the Result of a Scary Accident

Kylie Jenner’s leg scar made an appearance on her Instagram page Friday. The scar was the result of a childhood game with her older sister Kendall Jenner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 7, 2019 at 3:08pm PDT

On Friday, Jenner, 21, shared a photo taken with big sister Khloe Kardashian to promote their Koko Kollection, a collaboration between the two sisters for Kylie Cosmetics. In the photo, Jenner’s scar above her left knee is clearly visible.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“KOKO KOLLECTION ROUND 3 IS HERE! i love working with my sisters it’s the biggest blessing ever ever ever,” Jenner wrote in the caption. “We created something fun for you guys launching next Friday! June 14th come sooner! Check out my stories to see the first look!”

The scar also made an appearance on last year’s GQ cover with Jenner’s boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. In 2015, she also declared “I love my scar” in an Instagram post showing it off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 8, 2015 at 11:38pm PST

During a 2011 fan Q&A with Celebuzz, Jenner explained that she got the scar after a really intense game of hide and seek with Kendall, 23.

“When I was about 5, my sister and I were playing hide-and-seek and I hid inside this really tall enclosed gate,” Jenner told the site at the time, notes Us Weekly. “After a while when my sister didn’t find me I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out but it just tore through my whole leg. It’s smaller now though because I grew!”

Jenner obviously does not hold that against her sister. While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February, Kendall said she loves her sister “so much” and also cleared the air of any rumors Jenner is expecting a second baby. Jenner and Scott welcomed Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, 2018, and Jenner sparked rumors she was already expecting when she wrote about “baby #2” in an Instagram post.

“She’s not. I think she was just like, ‘We are looking good, and we’re really into each other, and maybe baby No. 2 is going to happen,” Kendall told DeGeneres when asked if Jenner was expecting again. “They’re practicing right? Is that the way you call it?”

Kendall said of her sister, “I don’t know. She’s really interesting. Love her. I love her so much. She has a mind of her own. She’s really clever. I don’t think she’s pregnant, no.”

Kendall also said the couple were not engaged, even though they have taken to calling each other “hubby” and “wifey” on social media.

As for Kendall, she recently dated NBA star Ben Simmons, but they broke up in May.

Photo credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images