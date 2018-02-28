Kylie Jenner Shimmers in New Stormi-Inspired Makeup Photo

Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1, and the new mom is celebrating her baby girl’s arrival with an appropriately weather-themed makeup collection for her brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

Jenner has been teasing the launch with a series of photos featuring the makeup mogul modeling the products, which include eyeshadows, lipstick and more.

The reality personality’s latest snap sees her rocking a shimmering green eye look, softly accented with sculpted cheeks and a light pink lip color. Jenner also sports a short black bob in the photo, as well as lightning-bolt shaped earrings to tie in the theme of the collection.

A previous photo from the shoot featured Jenner staring into a mirror shard, wearing two different-colored eye looks and a deep green lipstick.

The Kylie Cosmetics Weather Collection includes two eyeshadow palettes named “Calm Before the Storm” and “Eye of the Storm,” single glitter shadows, lipsticks, a lip gloss, a loose highlighter and a gel eyeliner.

Other shade names within the collection include “True Love,” “Sunshine,” “Rockabye,” “Little Wonder,” “Angel,” “Heaven Sent” and “Sweet Storm.”

“So, before I open my newest collection I just wanted to tell you guys a little bit of the background,” Jenner shared in an Instagram story. “I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy. And right after we chose Stormi’s name, her name really inspired me.”

The collection launches Feb. 28, and if Jenner’s other drops have been any indication, this one will likely sell out within minutes.

Since announcing Stormi’s birth, Jenner’s social media presence has slowly returned, with the 20-year-old using Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter almost as often as she once did.

Jenner even used Snapchat to share her reported “push present” from boyfriend Travis Scott, a $1.4 million Ferrari LaFerrari.

A source recently told People that while Jenner is a huge fan of cars, the rest of the Kardashian family thinks the gift is a bit over-the-top.

“Everyone thinks it’s the most ridiculous ‘gift’ ever,” the insider said. “[Kylie] has been obsessed with cars for a while. It’s just like a status thing. She gets a kick out of the fact that people will stare. She likes to show off her wealth.”

“Her family thinks she should tone down things a tad now when she is a mom,” the source added. “She is obviously still very immature when it comes to certain aspects of her life,” the source says, adding, “But she is a great mom. She only leaves her baby girl for short outings.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliecosmetics