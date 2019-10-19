Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reportedly Spending Loads of Time Together Despite Breakup

Even though they are still officially broken up, it seems that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been spending a lot of free time together. The two have been together to co-parent their daughter, Stormi, but TMZ reports that the two have been spending lots of time at Jenner’s Calabasas, California, house beyond just when Stormi is around. The outlet reports that there’s no indication that Scott will stop coming around anytime soon.

One of the reasons Scott has reportedly been at Jenner’s home more often is the knee injury he suffered during a Rolling Loud concert last weekend. The musician dislocated his knee mid-performance, but continued on with the show. He has also been spending more nights at the Beverly Hills home the couple shares.

TMZ reports that Scott and Jenner are still just friends right now, and they plan to see a lot more of each other in the coming months as the holidays approach. They want to keep things as normal as possible for Stormi, so they plan to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas together as a family. It seems they’re also celebrating Halloween together. Earlier this week, photos of Jenner, Scott and Stormi at a pumpkin patch were released.

It’s also being reported that friends of theirs believe Jenner and Scott will be back together as a couple before the end of the year. This wouldn’t be too surprising considering their history of breaking up and getting back together in the past.

After their latest breakup, a source told Entertainment Tonight how she was doing.

“This has been an extremely big year for Kylie, being named the youngest billionaire, ending her friendship with Jordyn, and ups and downs with Travis,” the source said. “However, Kylie is thankful for everything she’s been through and it has really helped her grow as a woman.”

“Kylie has exactly what she’s always wanted: a child and to be a young mother,” the source continued. “Although she hopes things with Travis do work out, she knows she’ll be OK if they don’t.”

“Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby,” a different source told PEOPLE about their relationship “She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs. Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”