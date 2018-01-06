Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reportedly Fighting Over Her Pregnancy Lifestyle

Travis Scott has been relatively mum about his relationship with Kylie Jenner, but now sources close to the two are saying the privacy surrounding her pregnancy is causing friction between the two.

Hollywood Life reports via sources that Jenner’s lifestyle decision to remain in hiding for the duration of her pregnancy is causing the two to fight quite a bit as Scott is not a fan of keeping quiet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kylie’s refusal to be seen in public has been terrible for her relationship with Travis,” a source exclusively shared with the agency. “He’s very frustrated that she won’t get out and live life with him. They have been fighting about that a lot. He wants her to come out and do life with him, it upsets him that she won’t and that’s caused a lot of tension between them. He’s not going to break up with her over it but it’s been hard on him for sure.”

On Friday, Scott spoke out for the first time about his reported baby on board with Jenner, but his answer left fans with more questions. In a new cover interview with Billboard, the rapper, was asked directly about reports of whether he would become a father or not.

“I don’t want to talk about that. They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing,” Scott said.

The musician kept just as tight-lipped when asked whether Jenner’s brother-in-law Kanye West has given him any advice about dating a KarJenner.

“Nah. I haven’t seen him deal with that. I just stay to myself,” the 25-year-old said, adding that the duo are “always working” on music together. “I see him every day.”

Despite Scott’s cryptic responses, multiple sources have confirmed that he and Jenner are expecting a baby girl due in February.

One of PEOPLE‘s insiders said Scott began telling friends about the pregnancy in July, and that he couldn’t “wait to be a dad.”