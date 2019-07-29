Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Fans Defend Couple Over Controversial Handicap Parking Photo

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were hit with some heated backlash thanks to a photo of the couple recently shared to the self-made billionaire’s Instagram. The snapshot shows Scott and Jenner embracing in front of an open car door, while a handicap sign hands visibly behind them.

The July 21 photo sparked a flurry of critical comments, with many who claimed to be handicapped themselves chiding the couple for their choice of the photo location.

“I’m in a wheelchair and just because you have money gives you no right to park in a handicapped parking,” one angry comment said.

“It doesn’t surprise me they are parking in a handicap parking space because she’s a billionaire and thinks she can do anything she wants. Is it only a parking ticket to park in handicap? I’m on disability and it’s so important that people who do not have a permit to park in handicap do not out of respect for us who are handicap and need it! Kylie, you should know better! Make a statement to the handicap foundation and own up too it!” another lectured the couple.

But at the same time, the couple earned a lot of defenders online, pointing out that many critics rushed to judgment and not everything was as it seemed in the photo.

“Why can’t people just say y’all look cute and leave it alone dang why everything got to be negative I swear this world kills me everyone has an opinion these days like chill and be happy,” a supporter commented on Instagram.

“Literally nobody cares if she parked in a handicapped spot or not,” another fan added. “[Get] over it.”

“People have too much time on their hands! They probably had the whole parking lot locked down! It doesn’t matter where they’re parked if it’s just them! I’m sure it’s paid for!” a third added over on Facebook.

“Trolls will always look for something negative to talk about in any situation. Life’s too short be happy for one another!” a very positive fan put forth. “They look happy and in love, good for them!!”

One fan even went so far as to ask about a possible official reason for Jenner and Scott to park in the spot. Something that has not been revealed.

“What if one of them DOES have a condition that the public doesn’t know about that does entitle that they CAN park there?” the curious fan wrote. “Everyone is so quick to judge these days.”

There were also a few fans who pointed out that comments should try to be more rational. This includes knowing that Jenner and Scott might be wrong for parking there, but realizing that they likely didn’t do it for long.

“They were probably parked there for just long enough for the picture,” the fan pointed out. “It still doesn’t make it right, but there are worse things to worry about.”

Jenner has posted several images since the controversial post and no official comment was released. Judging from the responses, it doesn’t seem to need one.