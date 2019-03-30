Kylie Jenner Speaks out for the First Time Since Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

On the eve of the new Keeping Up With The Kardashians season premiere, Kylie Jenner finally broke her silence on the Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that engulfed the Kardashian family in February.

In the wake of the scandal, the Jordy Lip Kit, named after Jenner’s best friend, was suddenly put on clearance on the Kylie Cosmetics website, with the price cut from $27 to $13.50. The product quickly sold out and sales for other Kylie Cosmetics products jumped.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an interview with The New York Times, Jenner claimed she was unaware that the Jordy Lip Kit was discontinued and called an employee right after she heard about it. She claimed it was put on sale before the scandal broke when her company changed their packaging from white to black.

“That is just not my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back,” Jenner, 21, said. “Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale.”

Jenner did not make any further comments on the scandal, which is expected to be a major storyline in the upcoming 16th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The scandal started on Feb. 19, when reports surfaced that Thompson was seen “making out” with Woods at a house party days earlier. After the news broke, Thompson and Jenner’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, broke up. The couple are parents to 10-month-old daughter True Thompson, who was born just days after Kardashian learned Thompson cheated on her while she was pregnant.

While Jenner remained quiet on the situation until now, she did share videos confirming Woods moved out of the home they shared.

Woods went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show Red Table Talk on March 1, insisting the kiss did not mean anything. She also said they never slept together.

“I was drunk. I was not tipsy, I was drunk. But I was not beyond the point of recollection. I know where I was,” Woods told Pinkett Smith. “But, on the way out [of Tristan’s house] he did kiss me. No passion, no nothing. On the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue kiss, no making out. Nothing. I don’t think he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in this position.”

Woods said she apologized to Kardashian on the phone, but was still not completely “honest” at first.

“I had talked to Khloe and she asked me, ‘What’s going on, is everything fine?’ And in my head of trying to forget that part of the story, I was like, ‘You know, no [nothing happened]. He was chilling. Everything was okay. There were girls there but he wasn’t all over the girls,’” Woods admitted. “I was honest about being there, but I was not honest about the actions that had taken place.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs at 9 p.m. ET on Sundays on E! Network.

Photo credit: Getty Images