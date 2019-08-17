Kylie Jenner Sparks Heated Debate Over Seemingly Manipulated Photo

Kylie Jenner’s latest Instagram had fans yelling “Photoshop,” but there’s more to the story. The billionaire posted a new stunning shot of herself enjoying golden hour, and fans thought she had had a fail with manipulating the photo after one of her legs appeared to be missing.

“What’s wrong with your right leg? It’s looks… different,” one person wrote.

“Girl where is your other LEG lol,” another chimed in, while a third added, “What’s good with your leg?”

Other fans noticed something else about the image that the first ones didn’t realize, as first reported by InTouch.

“It’s not her leg but her ankle!!! Look more closely,” one mentioned, leading others to zoom in. “It took me literally 5 min of staring and yes you are correct lol at first I was like wtf lol,” another one wrote.

Kylie was not bothered by the speculation as she continues to enjoy her lavish European vacation. The reality star has been sharing many photos from the getaway, which many members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan also attended to celebrate her 22nd birthday.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul made fans cry with an adorable video of her 1-year-old daughter Stormi singing happy birthday to her at the time.

Many of her family members took to social media to send birthday wishes out to Jenner, with her mother Kris sharing some throwback photos and a lengthy, heartfelt message.

“Happy Birthday to my baby!!! [Kylie Jenner] I can’t believe you are 22…It is the greatest joy and blessing to be your mommy and watch you grow into such an beautiful woman inside and out,” the momager wrote.

“You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend and mommy,” she added, “watching you with Stormi has been such a wonderful blessing. I am so proud of you… You are truly an old soul and such an inspiration to everyone. your creativity, generosity and huge heart is truly remarkable! You are an angel girl and I love you more than you will ever know.”

Kim Kardashian West also honored her little sister on her special day, writing: “Happy Birthday [Kylie Jenner] When I think about you I think of a wise old soul who makes amazing decisions that are always true to what you really believe. You have always been so strong and confident in doing what is in your heart and I admire and respect that.”

“You live life like it’s your last day and it’s so much fun to see you live such a full life and being such a kind person while doing it all. I wanted to post a unseen ‘music video’ you, Kendall and I did back in the day but didn’t want to embarrass you too much [laughing out loud]. I love you,” Kardashian added.