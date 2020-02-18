Kylie Jenner Shows off Brunette Locks in New Selfie: ‘New Vibe’

Kylie Jenner is sporting a new look, trading in her signature dark locks for a summery honey brown color that has the makeup mogul’s followers asking her to make it her new go-to! Sharing a sultry selfie of her fresh color to Instagram Saturday, Jenner dubbed the brunette wig her “new vibe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Feb 14, 2020 at 7:39pm PST

The look definitely had Jenner’s followers talking, with one declaring, “This is IT!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Omg can you keep this color forever jeezzzz,” another wrote, as a third gushed, “Omg u finally changed your hair color! wow it’s so good!!!!!”

The long locks were a switch-up after Jenner debuted a chic short bob just two days prior, joking on Instagram that celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero had cut off all her hair.

“[Guerrero] said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair,” she wrote on her Story, showing off her short hair, still wet. Everything was all in fun, however, with Guerrero sharing the video on his own Instagram Story, adding, “[Jenner] is trying to play me.”

Jenner is known for changing up her look regularly with the use of wigs and extensions, which she explained on her now-defunct website, TheKylieJenner.com, back in 2015.

“Because I change my hair so much, it’s become damaged. I’ve had to find ways to really try and take care of it and give it a rest. I discovered this amazing wig guy, Tokyo, and together we create wigs. Wigs are just SO much easier because I change my mind so much and this way I’m not damaging my hair,” Jenner, then 18, wrote.

“It’s hard for me to go back to different styles I’ve worn before; I don’t always like my normal short, black hair,” she added. “That look makes me feel like I’m going back in time. It’s like I’m going back to that moment a year ago and I just don’t want to be in that space.”

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff, Getty