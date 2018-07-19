Kylie Jenner Shows off Daughter Stormi’s New Hairdo but Not Her Face

Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi in February, and initially shared several cute snaps of her daughter on social media in the infant’s first months.

In June, she seemed to change her mind on the matter, revealing that she had no longer decided to show Stormi’s face online, and while she’s shown other glimpses of the infant, the makeup mogul has stayed true to her word.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her latest photo, shared on Wednesday, keeps to that theme, with Jenner sharing a shot of herself cradling Stormi, who is seen from the back.

While Stormi’s face isn’t visible, her hairdo is, with the infant now rocking a tiny topknot. She also wore a Burberry dress, while her mom opted for a black bandeau top and a black bag slung over her shoulder.

Jenner didn’t offer a caption for the image, but the meaning is clear judging by the sweet way she’s gazing at her daughter in the shot.

Last month, Jenner responded to a fan who had wondered why she had cropped Stormi out of a photo she shared to Instagram.

“Yeah I cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now,” the 20-year-old wrote.

Since then, she’s posted shots of Stormi’s hands, feet and the back of her head, as well as snaps of the infant lying down where her face wasn’t totally visible.

“Kylie felt so protective of her baby when she was pregnant. This is why she didn’t share any bump pictures while she was pregnant,” a source told People. “After Stormi was born, Kylie was the proudest mom.”

“She couldn’t wait to show off Stormi to her fans. She posted pictures because she was so excited to be a mom. Unfortunately, social media is a crazy place,” the source continued, sharing that “people have been making nasty comments” about Stormi.

“Kylie is shocked and doesn’t want her daughter’s pictures to be a part of something negative,” the insider added. “She might reconsider in the future, but for now, she won’t post any more photos of Stormi’s face.”

While Jenner’s sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian share photos of their baby girls, Chicago and True, they always do so with a filter, something a source told People is a conscious choice the moms made to protect their babies.

While Kim has since shared unfiltered images of Chicago, Khloé is still keeping True under wraps with the face-altering options.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner