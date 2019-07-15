Kylie Jenner Makes Shocking Admission About Jordyn Woods to Khloe Kardashian in Preview for ‘KUWTK’ Season 17

While Keeping Up With the Kardashians only recently aired its season 16 finale, the sisters have been filming and prepping for season 17 the entire time. E! Entertainment released a preview clip of the new season featuring Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian having a conversation in the wake of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that hovered over the two-part finale.

Jenner had a strange role in the controversy due to her friendship with Jordyn Woods, the woman at the center of the breakup between NBA star Tristan Thompson and Kardashian.

The clip from season 17 shows the sisters discussing the aftermath of the cheating scandal and how Jenner feelings about Woods absence in her life. When pressed on if she misses her former friend, Jenner gives a surprising answer.

“I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason. For me, for you, for everybody,” Jenner admits. “[Jordyn] was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together. I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn. I don’t need anything else.’”

Her sister listens as Jenner continues to open up about her need to “grow” and move away from the shell she had formed with Woods in her life, with the “billionaire” admitting she needed to “grow without her.”

“Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then not there for others,” Jenner told Kardashian.

Despite the emotions she expressed in the season 16 finale, Khloe Kardashian responds with some surprise and respect for her sister.

“I really respect in you that you’re really good at being calm even when you probably do want to scream at someone,” Khloe tells her sister before labeling her “inspiring.”

“Everything’s supposed to happen for a reason,” Kardashian continues. “I feel like this is the season to filter through the bulls–t. And you know, only the strong and loyal will survive.”

Kardashian has publicly struggled with her romantic life following her high-profile split with Thompson earlier in the year. She has been working hard to co-parent with the father of her daughter True, but admitted to Us Weekly that it has been awkward.

“I think Tristan and I broke up, like, five months ago, so it’s still sometimes awkward, but I think we’re both doing a really good job,” Kardashian told Us Weekly. “I mean, whenever he wants to see her, he can.”

Still, Kardashian has faced some drama in recent weeks. A photo of True helped to stir the pot and create tensions with Thompson. She also faced a lot of criticism with her comments about Woods’ weight following the finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will return in September on E! for season 17. Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian currently airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.