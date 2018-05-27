Kylie Jenner Rocks Orange Sweatsuit During Morning Hike

Kylie Jenner sported a unique look on her Instagram for her latest morning hike.

The Life of Kylie star took to the social media platform to share a flawless photo of herself taking in the sun rays during Memorial Day weekend.

“morning adventures,” Jenner captioned the photo, showing the reality television personality with her eyes closed and face turned to the partially cloudy skies on Saturday morning.

The Kylie Cosmetics boss wore an orange matching outdoor set, seemingly made of raincoat material, accompanied with a black tank top. Her flowy black hair blew subtly with the breeze.

Jenner made headlines going into the weekend after a Hollywoodlife report revealed the mother of Stormi Webster might have had a pregnancy scare just weeks after giving birth to her a Travis Scott’s daughter.

“Kylie had a total pregnancy scare that really freaked her out. Travis [Scott] was super excited to have another kid right away, but Kylie was totally upset over the idea of being pregnant again so quickly,” the source said. “She has been so relieved to get her body back after the last year, so she is not ready to go through it all again so soon after giving birth to Stormi.”

However, Jenner’s initial “freaked” reaction doesn’t mean she’s opposed to having more kids with Scott. Actually, she’s reportedly looking forward to more children — just when the timing is right.

“Kylie wants a lot of kids, but was far from prepared for it to happen again right away. Kylie thought that it must be some miracle for her to get pregnancy again so soon after giving birth, but quickly realized it was only a false alarm,” the source added. “While she was relieved not to be having a baby again so soon, Travis, however, was totally disappointed and heartbroken.

The pregnancy scare comes a few weeks since rumors surfaced that Jenner’s former bodyguard was Stormi’s father after social media speculation went viral saying Stormi and the bodyguard looked alike.

Jenner’s former bodyguard, Tim Chung, addressed the rumors himself shortly after Jenner denied it.

“I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable,” Tim Chung wrote at the time. “Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight and say that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only.”

He continued: “There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family.”