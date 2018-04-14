Kylie Jenner Reveals Skin-Filled Waistline Photo

Kylie Jenner lost her baby weight surprisingly fast, showing off a slim figure in a new Instagram story video Friday morning.

At 9:01 a.m., the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went down to her kitchen where she flaunted her already tiny waist while wearing a black sports bra and blue jeans. She also wore a massive gold watch and kept her iPhone in front of her face during the brief clip.

Jenner also posted a new photo of the intricate baby carriage she bought for her daughter, Stormi Webster. She first showed off the carriage on Thursday, earning 8.5 million likes in under 24 hours.

The photo looks to be taken in Los Angeles, confirming reports that the 20-year-old Jenner did not travel to Cleveland to see older sister Khloe Kardashian welcome her own first child. The 22-year-old Kendall Jenner was also reportedly not with Kardashian on Thursday. However, their mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian did travel to Ohio.

Although did not make it to Cleveland, Jenner used Snapchat to congratulate Kardashian. “Kongrats, Khloe! It’s a girl,” she wrote.

Kris Jenner congratulated Kardashian by re-posting a congratulatory message from W Magazine, adding “BLESSED!!!!”

Jenner and Kardashian are not the only members of the Kardashian-Jenner family to welcome a new addition. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, Chicago, via a surrogate in January.

It has only been two months since Stormi was born, but the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur is already busy with her career and sharing new products with her 107 million Instagram followers. On Friday, she told fans they could now buy some of her favorite lipstick shares individually on her website. They cost $17 each.

Jenner has been keeping Stormi out of the spotlight. Stormi was not visible in the photo of the baby carriage, and she has not been seen on her mother’s Instagram page since March 23.

Stormi’s father is Travis Scott, who has been a big part of her life so far. A source told PEOPLE Magazine last week that his relaitonship with Jenner has never been better.

“Kylie and Travis are doing great. Stormi has definitely brought them closer,” a family source told PEOPLE after Scott took Stormi to meet his family in Texas. “Travis seems very comfortable taking care of Stormi” and he “wants to spend more time with her now that she is a bit bigger.”

Although there has not been talk about the couple getting engaged, “they are a great little family,” the source said.