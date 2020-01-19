Kylie Jenner’s Revealing Photo With Daughter Stormi Has Fans Singing Her Praises

Kylie Jenner showed off a new photo with daughter Stormi Webster on Instagram Saturday to tease the new Kylie Cosmetics Stormi Collection. She also previewed the butterfly-themed collection in a series of videos on her Instagram Story. The post earned love from her fans, and has more than 6.5 million likes just eight hours after it was published.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Jan 18, 2020 at 12:04pm PST

The photo shows Jenner, 22, staring into the camera, with daughter Stormi leaning on her bare chest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My love,” Jenner wrote, adding a purple heart emoji. “Stay tuned on my stories today for the reveal of the Stormi Collection launching February 1st.”

Jenner’s Instagram Story posts revealed a giant butterfly-shaped container with Stomi’s name emblazoned on it. The box revealed a variety of new lip kits, high gloss sets and pressed powder blush, all in their own boxes with “Stormi” on them and covered in butterflies.

The new photo and the Stormi Collection preview earned plenty of positive responses on Twitter.

Stormi World & Butterfly babe are already my favorites from this palette @kyliecosmetics 😍💖 pic.twitter.com/gokLbchz4H — 𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐚 (@kardashwjenner) January 18, 2020

“I can’t describe how amazing is this collection!!” one fan tweeted. “For sure the most passionate from Kylie Cosmetics.”

“It’s so pretty [oh my God],” another commented.

“I want to this COLLECTION,” another wrote.

“The collection is so dope, obsessed,” another wrote.

Jenner’s 2020 has been an adventure, and it is only 18 days into the year. She has already faced multiple controversies, and the biggest is her reaction to the Australia brushfires. First, she re-posted a message sister Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story about how half a billion animals died in the fires. “This breaks my heart,” she wrote. However, her very next Isntagram post showed her wearing mink slippers, which many felt hypocritical.

She later shared a photo of herself wearing a skintight nude fishnet dress while sitting next to a fireplace. The original caption was “find ur fire,” but after getting more backlash, she changed it to “night out.”

After all that, PEOPLE reported Jenner made a $1 million donation towards relief efforts in Australia.

“That post was completely unintentional,” a source told PEOPLE of the fireplace photo. “Kylie stands behind her desire to want to help provide relief towards the devastation the fires have caused.”

Earlier this week, a source told Us Weekly Jenner’s assistant Victoria Villaroel quit as she aspires to become an Instagram influencer in her own right.

“Kylie and Victoria are still friends and close,” the source explained. “Kylie doesn’t have any bad feelings about Victoria going off to do her own thing and is supportive.”

Photo credit: Getty Images