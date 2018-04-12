Kylie Jenner Reportedly Worried Travis Scott May Be the Next to Cheat

The Kardashian family is currently dealing with cheating allegations against Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and according to an alleged source, Kylie Jenner is worried that her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, may follow the same behavior.

“Kylie’s sick over what Khloé is going through, she’s hurting bad for her sister,” the reported source said. “But it’s also causing her another kind of anguish, it’s kicked off a lot of anxiety about her own relationship. Her biggest fear is getting cheated on.”

The source continued, “She trusts Travis but the lesson she’s getting from what’s happening to Khloé is that you really can’t ever know. No matter how good things might seem to be going at any minute there’s the potential that the other shoe might drop, that terrifies her. This is having a massive impact on Kylie’s emotional well being, she’s dealing with bad anxiety over this.”

Kardashian is currently pregnant with her first child with Thompson and was just days away from giving birth when reports surfaced of Thompson’s alleged cheating.

The Daily Mail had published photos of Thompson appearing to kiss another woman at a club on April 7, while The Shade Room posted photos of the athlete and what appears to be the same woman entering a hotel. TMZ also got in on the action and released surveillance footage of Thompson appearing to get close to two women at a hookah lounge near Washington, D.C. in October.

Jenner and Scott welcomed daughter Stormi on February 1, and the proud parents have been sharing snaps and videos of their daughter on social media ever since. They have also appeared together, recently sharing the screen in a video posted to Jenner’s Snapchat during the family’s Easter celebration.

In the clip, Scott sits holding his daughter as she gazes up at him, while Jenner sits next to the pair and lovingly strokes her baby girl’s hair.

Another video posted by Jenner shows the infant looking up at her dad, with someone noting in the background, “The way she’s staring at you.”

The couple also recently brought Stormi to Texas for the first time to meet Scott’s family, throwing an extravagant party at which the floral arrangements alone cost $7,000.

