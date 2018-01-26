Kylie Jenner Reportedly Taking Online Lamaze Class With Best Friend

Kylie Jenner has been rumored to be pregnant for months, and the 20-year-old is reportedly preparing for her new arrival just like many other moms.

TMZ reports that the makeup mogul has been taking online Lamaze classes to help her learn childbirth techniques, with best friend Jordyn Woods acting as her partner.

A source said that Woods has been acting as Jenner’s birth coach to help prepare the reality personality for her imminent delivery.

As Jenner has withdrawn from the spotlight since reports of her pregnancy surfaced, it makes sense that she wouldn’t leave her home to attend a class in-person and is doing what she can to maintain her privacy by learning online.

Lamaze is a technique that helps prepare women for childbirth by instructing them in breathing, stretching, massages, walking and more.

The source said that Jenner has been doing her pregnancy walks with family and friends around her home.

Despite her absence from the public eye, the 20-year-old was spotted this week at a construction site in Hidden Hills, California with Woods and Jenner’s mom, Kris Jenner.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Kylie wants to build a compound to provide the most privacy possible for herself and her baby.

Kylie is reportedly “looking for a quieter life, and wants to buy land to build a compound.”

“Kylie wants to build a farm, garden and have a horse stable,” the insider said. “Even a pregnant Kylie is all business.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner