Kylie Jenner Shares Pregnancy Bra Selfie in Baby Announcement

Kylie Jenner‘s 11-minute baby announcement video included all the usual photos and videos one would expect her to share on social media for the past nine months, including a bra selfie.

Three and a half minutes into the video, the 20-year-old showed off a very brief shot of herself in her walk-in closet. She is posing in just a black bra and underwear.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner revealed her daughter was born at 4:33 p.m. PT on Thursday, Feb. 1. She never publicly confirmed she was expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, but rumors have been swirling for months.

Her daughter, who is pictured in the video, weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces. The video shows highlights from the past nine months, and includes comments from her close friends about how excited she is to have a baby.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she wrote in an Instagram statement. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, also celebrated the news on social media.

“God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief,” Kris tweeted.

Jenner’s baby is part of a Kardashian baby boom. Last month, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, Chicago, via a gestational surrogate. Khloe Kardashian is also pregnant with her first child, whose father is Tristan Thompson.

Speaking of Khloe, she reacted to the news with “Cute mommy.”

Photo credit: YouTube/ Kylie Jenner