Kylie Jenner Building ‘Mega-Mansion’ Ahead of Baby’s Birth

Kylie Jenner is building a “mega-mansion” near Los Angeles, and she is down some major dough on the project.

Jenner, who was recently spotted at the construction site, is said to be dropping $2.37 million on the huge home, according to TMZ.

The outlet obtained building permits that were filed in December and detail the enormous size of the new crib.

The first floor will be 9,187 square feet, and the second floor will be 5,304 square feet. There will be two garages, one that will be 1,468 square feet and another that will be 1,200 square feet.

There will also be 1,836 square feet in covered porches on the home.

Jenner’s also planning to put in a pool complete with an accompanying cabana.

The 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur also filed permits for the house’s foundation and a retaining wall at a previous undisclosed date.

The home will be located in Hidden Hills, California, which is in the Los Angeles County area known as a home for lavish celebrity residents.

Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner lives in the area, as do half-sister Kim Kardashian and brother-in-law Kanye West. The gated community reportedly is also home to numerous other celebrities, such as: Drake, Britney Spears, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Jamie Foxx and Ozzy Osbourne.

This mansion is where the presumably pregnant Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member will raise her upcoming child.

It is unclear if Kylie’s boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, will be moving into the new pad with her. Scott, best known for songs “Goosebumps” and “Antidote,” has previously rapped about his admiration for the Hidden Hills community on his song “Butterfly Effect,” which is presumably about his early relationship with Kylie.

However, Scott and Kylie have reportedly been on the rocks as their soon-to-be born child nears its arrival. Their rocky relationship is even rumored to have drawn Kris’ attention.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Scott is not meshing well with the Kardashian/Jenner clan and Kris is not pleased.

“Kris is furious with Travis over his careless attitude with Kylie,” the source said. “Kris never sees Travis around and when she does see him, Travis does not seem very present or engaged with the family. … Kris is unclear about Kylie’s future with Travis but for now, Kris is extremely disappointed in how Travis is handling the pregnancy.”

Apparently this is not just a private grudge. Kris has allegedly taken these grievances directly to the 25-year-old hip-hop artist to put him in his place.

“Kris has made it clear to Travis that Kylie deserves more out of him,” the source said. “Kris also let Travis know that she is the boss in the family, she is watching him closely and that he better not hurt her youngest daughter. Kris finished warning Travis by telling him that despite the status of his relationship with Kylie, he best step up and be a more present father when the baby arrives.”

It’s not said how Scott or Kylie reacted to Kris’ warning.

Both members of the young couple have remained quiet on their rumored pregnancy and have not confirmed it, despite months of speculation.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.