Fans Have Pinpointed When We’ll Get Confirmation of Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancies

Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans have been trying to figure out when the show will finally reveal Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian‘s pregnancies. The news sounds like something producers would want to hold back for the mid-season finale, and fans agree.

As TVGuide points out, the only pregnancy confirmed by the Kardashian family is Kim‘s, although she is expecting her third child with Kanye West via a surrogate. Khloe and Kyle’s pregnancies have already been reported by the media in October, but neither have said anything about expecting.

Reports have suggested that Khloe and Kylie are due in February. That means they probably got pregnant around May. This would line up with Kyle’s trip to Peru, as seen in Life of Kylie.

As Mariah Smith noted on Twitter, Kylie got “altitude sickness” during the trip. Plus, she visited with a shaman who told her that boyfriend Travis Scott was “inside” her.

Smith also tracks the Kardashian family at The Cut‘s “Keeping Up With The Kontinuity Errors.” By reading her work, we can figure out that the first four episodes of the current KUWTK season was filed from March through May. In Episode Five, they play with the timeline, jumping from March to September.

So far, the only scene from September 2017 used in the show had Kim watching Jonathan Cheban get a tattoo. The only scene from August we’ve seen also starred just Kim.

There are only four episodes left of KUWTK before the mid-season break, plus Sunday’s A Very Kardashian Christmas special. TVGuide notes that the episode titles for the Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 episodes haven’t been released yet, so we’ll likely see the pregnancy bombshells then.

Kylie is rumored to be expecting her first child with Scott. Khloe is expecting her first with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

New episodes of KUWTK air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.