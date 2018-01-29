Kylie Jenner Reportedly Hoping for an ‘Easy Birth’

Kylie Jenner hopes her first pregnancy ends smoothly, and is reportedly open to taking pain medication for an “easy birth.”

“She is nervous about the birth and anxious about pain,” a source told PEOPLE Monday. The source said the 20-year-old wants an “easy birth and is open to pain medicine.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source also told PEOPLE Monday that Jenner plans on making the baby’s room “pink, pink and pink.” She already knows she is having a girl.

Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. Although news of the pregnancy broke in September, she has yet to confirm it and continues to hide it on social media. She even posed for a photo for Love magazine, taken by sister Kendall Jenner, that creatively hides her baby bump.

While Jenner jumps through hoops to keep the best-known secret in the Kardashian-Jenner family a secret, she is also preparing for the baby. Last week, it was reported that she has a nursery all set and is “definitely ready” for motherhood.

The baby is expected to be born in February. PEOPLE‘s source said Scott is actively involved in the preparations, contradicting earlier reports that he is avoiding his girlfriend.

Hollywoodlife reported on Jan. 27 that they had a “huge fight” after he performed in Las Vegas, with Jenner accusing him of “hooking up with other women out there and embarrassing her.” Rather than face Jenner, Scott picked up another performing gig on Jan. 25 to avoid her, and has “locked himself” in the studio.

While PEOPLE contradicts that report, the couple is reportedly in no rush to get engaged.

“There are no plans for them to get married or even engaged,” the source told PEOPLE. “It’s not anything that Kylie seems to be focused on.”

Jenner’s pregnancy also reportedly took her mother, Kris Jenner, by surprise. She has been supportive of her daughter though.

“It definitely took some getting used to,” a source told PEOPLE. “But Kylie has always been very headstrong — she’s always wanted to do her own thing despite what Kris says. Of course Kris just wants the best for her daughter and loves and supports her no matter what.”

Jenner is not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family expecting. Her 33-year-old sister Khloe Kardashian is expecting a baby with Tristan Thompson. Kim Kardashian also recently welcomed her third child via a surrogate.

Photo credit: Instagram / @Kylie Jenner