Kylie Jenner Goes as Barbie for Halloween

Kylie Jenner debuted part two of her Halloween costume on Wednesday, throwing it back to an American classic: Barbie.

The 21-year-old mom shared a series of photos to her Instagram showing off her pinker-than-pink costume. In one photo, she stands stock-still inside a life-size Barbie package, complete with the plastic packaging holding her in. “Life in Plastic, It’s Fantastic..” she captioned the post, a reference to the Aqua song “Barbie Girl.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She wears a dark pink one piece off-the-shoulder swimsuit and wears her hair in large blonde curls perfectly framing her face.

View this post on Instagram Come On Barbie, Let’s Go Party 🎀 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 31, 2018 at 9:34am PDT

In another set of photos, she presses her hands against the transparent packaging holding her inside the doll box. “Come On Barbie, Let’s Go Party,” she captioned the gallery, continuing with the lyrics theme.

Another zoomed out photo shows her posing inside the box with her left leg folded up, showing off her Barbie-pink platform stilettos. “Happy Halloween,” she wrote.

In a fourth Halloween post of the day, she shared a costume change, this time mimicking the 25th anniversary Barbie doll. Jenner wears a retro-themed mini dress, similar to the 25th anniversary Barbie’s outfit, and lays with her arms sprawled out on top of a pink Mustang convertible.

“she’s got fits,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the photo.

Earlier in the week, the new mom shared photos of her and her daughter Stormi Webster’s matching butterfly costumes — which were also all pink. Jenner donned a pink leotard with large pink and black wings attached to her back, complete with lace-up pink heels. Stormi donned a similar all-pink outfit with miniature matching wings.

“my baby butterfly..” Jenner captioned a photo of the two of them. In a second photo, eight-month-old Stormi sits on a fluffy white blanket in front of a pair of pink perfume prints hanging on a wall, extending her tiny hands out to the camera.

In a solo photo of Jenner, she sits on a bed and gazes down at the floor. “Butterfly Effect,” she captioned the image, nodding to boyfriend Travis Scott’s song of the same name. The costume continues the theme of butterflies that Jenner has been sharing since before she was pregnant with Stormi. She and Scott got matching butterfly tattoos when they started dating, and Jenner continued with the imagery through her social media posts throughout her pregnancy.

Many fans wondered if she would name her daughter something butterfly-related — and when her name turned out to be Stormi, a few dedicated fans posited that the scientific phenomenon was behind the newborn’s name.

OK, Kylie Jenner is dressed as a butterfly for Halloween. She captioned her Instagram post “The Butterfly Effect”. The butterfly effect is the idea that the wind from the wings can cause a storm on the other side of the world. Her daughters name is Stormi, she made a storm. 🤯🤯 — Delaney Schneider (@_delaney_brooke) October 30, 2018

The theory states that a minor action can ripple and cause a change in the outcome of an event, for example a butterfly’s wings flapping and causing a storm weeks later. Fans have now theorized that Stormi’s name might be a reference to the storm caused by said butterfly, voicing their speculations on Twitter.

Do you think Jenner’s Halloween costume has to do with Stormi’s name? Share your thoughts in the comments section.